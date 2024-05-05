MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please has been one of the most interesting seasons till date. With contestants' exes entering the picture, the drama has risen to a higher level leaving audiences glued to their seats. Now, to spice up the entertainment quotient, a new space for couples is being introduced in the show for the first time.

Enter the realm of romance as MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please introduces its first-ever Love Den. However, that's not it, with new relationships forming to friendships getting fickle, there's more to the episode that one can't afford to miss.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Den:

Harsh and Rushali, the first Ideal match of this season is bestowed with the privilege of entering the first-ever Love Den on MTV Splitsvilla. A romantic sign Love Den on the outside is followed by an extremely romantic and perfect Den for any couple.

A cute and romantic round bed, and a chocolate fountain with strawberries, the room is filled with fairy lights, roses, candles, and everything romantic. The balcony with a jacuzzi on one side and a cozy bed on the other is the most romantic place ever on MTV Splitsvilla.

Take a look at the PICS here-

Friendships and relationships put to test:

In the aftermath of the intense task, the Splitsvillains find themselves engulfed in emotions. A fight between Akriti and Siwet arises as Akriti makes allegations of how he was okay to dump his friends to save his connection.

Sachin is upset with Deekila for choosing her ex Aniket over him. Deekila confesses her feelings for Aniket. Unnati confronts Digvijay about his commitment and choosing her over his ex.

Love blossoming in MTV Splitsvilla X5:

As confrontations brew and arguments ignite, anticipation mounts for the first date night of the season. Amidst picturesque settings, on the first date, Adit proposes to Khanak and assures her that distance will not be a barrier, making it official.

Followed by Siwet and Anicka’s heartfelt exchange of feelings for each other. Next up we see Nayera and Arbaz on the date discovering a mutual attraction and falling for each other. Nayera and Arbaz's blossoming love adds even more romance to the night, while Dewangini and Divyansh’s reconciliation and confession paint a promising future.

As dawn breaks, the villa awakens to the playful banter as Kashish's falcon bite on the neck intrigues everyone with curiosity and fun, Splitsvillians can’t stop teasing Abhishek and Kashish. Harsh and Rushali's return stirs hearts as they talk about the Love Den.

Splitsvillains reach the challenge location promising thrills and trials alike. Tanuj Virwani asks about Kashish’s falcon bite and Ruru’s dilemma between Sachin and her ex Aniket which sets the stage for a rollercoaster of emotions.

About the new challenge:

Enter the challenge: ‘Chonch Se Chonch Mila’, Tanuj, announces that the couples who went on the date will perform this challenge together. The task will be played in a trio, and the couples will choose one Splitsvillain to perform with them, making it a love bird trio.

Two contestants will be standing on either end and one will be hanging in between. It’s a tic tac toe game where the first contestant will pass an ‘X’ or ‘O’ only using the beak, the contestant in between will take it with their beak and pass it to the last member of their team who will then place it on the board to play tic tac toe. The winning team will be safe in the next Dome Session.

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered March 30, 2024.

