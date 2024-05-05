Vince McMahon was a despicable heel on WWE TV, playing Mr. McMahon's character for decades. Amid recent controversies and allegations against the former WWE Chairman, it appears that his real-life persona doesn't differ significantly from his TV character. This incident involving Vince McMahon and former WWE writer Court Bauer might give credibility to the point.

Court Bauer once revealed in an interview with Bryan Alvarez that Vince once invited the former writer for a car race on a highway. Even though the race was mutually agreed upon, Bauer almost got killed by Vince McMahon during that highway car race.

When Bauer gave the interview a couple of years ago, he stated that the former Chairman had a meeting in Stamford, and following it, he challenged him to an impromptu care race. Without thinking much, Bauer agreed to have a car race with the boss, but the fun car race could have taken his life. As a billionaire, Vince's car was much better than Bauer's car, but the latter was still going ahead in the race.

Realizing he might lose the race, Vince tried to run Bauer off the road, almost causing an accident. The former writer immediately slowed down his vehicle after understanding McMahon's seriousness in that race. He added that his former boss hated losing any competition, including a car race against his employee. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The post-Vince Era of WWE has been enjoyable

Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman of WWE in 2022 after embroiling himself in various controversies. Soon after, Endeavor Group bought WWE, and Triple H has been the creative head, improving the product considerably.

Today, under the guidance of Hunter, WWE has been doing better than in the last decade under Vince McMahon. The storylines, matches, feuds, and promos have been commendable for the most part under Triple H.

WrestleMania 40 was a colossal success in terms of viewership, getting significant mainstream coverage. Moreover, Hunter announced following the event that it marked a new era in WWE with the new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the helm. Evidently, the company is in a better place after the departure of Vince. Hunter has created a positive work culture backstage, with a majority of wrestlers seemingly happy, and several former WWE wrestlers willing to return to the company.

ALSO READ: Undertaker Reveals Cody Rhodes Voice Mailed Him At 3:49 AM After WrestleMania 40 Title Win