South Newsmakers of this week: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Pushpa song out, Salaar Part 1 release in Japan to Nagarjuna’s first look from Kubera

The South Indian cinema industry had numerous interesting updates in the first week of May, including the release of the first song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. The week also saw the grand announcement of Prabhas' Salaar release in Japan.

We also got to see the first glimpse of Akkineni Nagarjuna in Kubera, and to top it all, acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli announced his first animated series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood. Let’s have a look

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THIS WEEK

Pushpa: The Rule's first song Pushpa Pushpa released

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer dropped the first official track titled Pushpa Pushpa on May 1. The song features Allu Arjun in his massy avatar giving some glimpse into the life of Pushpa Raj. The lyrical video was dropped in many languages including Bengali.

Oscar winner Chandrabose has penned the lyrics in the Telugu language version, and the music has been exquisitely composed by National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa: The Rule is all set to bring his Theggaedele avatar to cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s first look from Kubera unveiled

The makers of Kubera took to their social media platform X on May 2 to unveil the dynamic first look and clip of Nagarjuna's character from the film and wrote, "Here's the most awaited FIRST LOOK of KING @IamNagarjuna from #SekharKammulasKUBERA. More thunderous updates coming soon."

In the 51-second video, Nagarjuna is seen walking away from a vehicle loaded with money while rain falls around him. He takes an umbrella and sees a wet Rs 500 note on the ground. After picking it up, he returns to the truck and adds his money to the pile, leaving behind a curious smile. The film, touted to be an action drama, also features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

See Nagarjuna's first look

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire release in Japan

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran . Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action entertainer is expected to cause a major commotion in Japan. The makers of Salaar took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a clip of Salaar and wrote in Japanese, which roughly reads, “On July 5th, Indian action entertainer "SALAAR" will appear in Japanese audiences!”

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju, Brahmaji, Devaraj, Mime Gopi, and many others in crucial roles.

The film will also have a highly anticipated sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, which will begin filming at the end of this month.

Watch Salaar release in Japan

Manjummel Boys arrives on Disney+Hotstar

The Malayalam industry's one of the most anticipated films Manjummel Boys has finally arrived on Disney+Hotstar. The official streaming platform took to its Instagram account and shared a clip from the film and wrote, “The wait is over, the boys have arrived.#ManjummelBoys is now streaming in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. #ManjummelBoysOnHotstar.”

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Khalid Rahman, Jean Paul Lal, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Balu Varghese, George Maryan, and many more. Chidambaram S. Poduval has written and directed the film, which is produced by Soubin Shahir under the label Parava Films. The film's music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

See post of Manjummel Boys OTT release

SS Rajamouli’s first animated series’ trailer unveiled

The epic saga of Baahubali is all geared up to continue with a new animated series called Baahubali: Crown of Blood. The official streaming platform took to its Instagram handle to share the trailer of the series and wrote, "Mahishmati ke khoon se likhi ek nayi kahani. Hotstar Specials S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: Crown of Blood streaming from 17th May. #BaahubaliOnHotstar."

The series focuses on the backdrop of events from early challenges faced by the Mahishmati kingdom.

Watch Baahubali: Crown of Blood trailer

Anupam Kher’s special meet with Man of Masses Jr NTR

Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai for a shooting schedule of his upcoming action thriller War 2. Meanwhile, amid his busy schedule, the actor met veteran actor Anupam Kher and both had a picture-perfect moment.

Later, Kher took to his Instagram handle to share the picture as a clip, and wrote, “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actor @jrntr last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors.”

