THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday shared tips on how to move on after a break-up

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur had been the talk of the town since rumors started swirling about their relationship. Despite not addressing the speculation directly, their frequent public appearances and leaked photos from their vacations together definitely fueled the gossip mill.

But a latest report hints that Ananya and Aditya have parted ways after two years of dating. Let's have a look back at the time when the Dream Girl 2 actress shared tips on how to move on post a breakup.

When Ananya Panday advised on how to move on post-break-up

During the trailer launch of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday shared tips on how to move on post a breakup. The actress said, "Don't move on too fast. Go through it. Eat ice cream."

Adding to this, her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Listen to songs. Arijit Singh has taken care of my heart."

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya spoke about how important self-love is and said, "Honestly, I always say you should rebound with yourself after a break-up, use the opportunity to fall even more in love with yourself."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up

According to a report by Bombay Times, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur after dating for almost two years parted ways nearly a month ago, and their 'break-up has shocked' their close friends.

A close friend of both the stars told the publication, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Ananya Panday's cryptic social media post amid breakup rumors

In April, Ananya shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that started speculations of their alleged break-up.

The post shared on her social media read, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the professional front, Ananya will be next seen in the web show Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the web show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Juhi Babbar among others.

Meanwhile, Aditya has Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will hit the theaters on September 13, 2024.

