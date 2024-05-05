Who Were Ryan Gosling's Stunt Doubles In The Fall Guy? Here's What We Know About Them

Ryan Gosling takes on the role of the male lead in The Fall Guy. Throughout the film, his four stunt doubles put in incredible work. Gosling truly admires their performances and even refers to them as heroes on the big screen.

In this article, we delve into the fascinating journey of these four stunt doubles who played a crucial part in bringing the Hollywood actor's character to life.

Who were Ryan Gosling's stunt doubles In The Fall Guy?

Logan Holladay is the first stuntman of Ryan Gosling. He followed in his father's footsteps, who inspired him to get into the business. Holladay served as Gosling's driving double and pulled off all the incredible car scenes you see in the film. He even set a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls in a car while filming the action film.

Holladay began his career as a professional motorcycle racer before transitioning to stunts. He achieved "an astonishing eight and a half rolls" in a car, per a press release from Universal Pictures.

The second stuntman, Ben Jenkin, is a parkour artist who is behind the most daring stunts in the film, from fire burns to getting hit by a car. His love of being active eventually led to his discovery of parkour freerunning, which he says offered a "whole new level of physicality," per Universal Pictures.

Additionally, Jenkin can be seen as a stunt double for other big-name celebrity stars, including Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as cited by his IMDb page.

Another stunt double, Justin Eaton, worked as one of Gosling's stunt doubles in the film. He is the stunt guy behind many of Gosling's fight scenes. Eaton got his career start in gymnastics and martial arts before he competed in the martial arts circuit, which brought him to Los Angeles. From there, he decided to pursue his career as a full-time stuntman. He is known for his stunt work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The fourth stuntman, Troy Brown, was mainly the "fall guy" in the film since he was Gosling's double for a dramatic 150-foot-high fall at the end of the film. In his family, stunt work is in his bloodline. Brown's past stunt works include Yellowstone, Alice in Wonderland, and Sky High.

Ryan Gosling heaped praise over his stunt doubles

Actor Ryan Gosling spoke about his film experience with People, saying, "To get to team up with [director] David [Leitch] and find a way to flip the narrative and put stunt performers in the spotlight was really exciting." He called his stunt doubles the "heroes on screen."

Speaking about the synopsis, the film follows a Hollywood stunt performer named Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), who, after leaving the business, springs back into action with a new movie directed by his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt). Along the way, various hijinks ensue as Colt finds himself in more action than he's ever seen in the movies.

Meanwhile, Gosling expressed how joyous it was to create a film that celebrates the movie industry and stunt performers, per People.

Overall, the film is consistently performing brilliantly in theaters thanks to its interesting plot, cast, direction, and cinematography, which have all contributed to its sheer enticement.

