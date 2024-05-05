UFC 301 Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Alexandre Pantoja Earn By Defeating Steve Erceg?

Alexandre Pantoja defeated Steve Erceg at the UFC 301 event on Saturday. Supported by his home crowd, Pantoja went toe-to-toe against Erceg in what was an extremely close fight. So how much did the two earn, and what did Pantoja get from winning this bout?

Since Pantoja headlined this PPV card for the first time in his UFC career, it came with a financial reward for him as he got awarded with PPV points. According to reports, Pantoja was the highest-paid athlete on the card and made an impressive USD 750,000 for his efforts.

The USD 750,000 amount also does not include the cut Pantoja will get from the PPV sales of the event. It can be assumed that Pantoja will earn more than USD 1 million for his efforts against Erceg. As per the reports, Pantoja had also earned $1.1 million for his title defense against Brandon Rovyal at UFC 296 towards the tail end of last year.

Also, Steve Erceg is expected to earn around $100,000 to $250,000 since he is a title challenger headlining the Brazil event.

A brief on fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg

Even though the fight started well for Steve Erceg with him taking some punches at Pantoja, they were still not powerful enough to knock him down. As the fight progressed, Pantoja gained upper hand against Erceg landing nine takedowns. He outsmarted Erceg with the sheer number of strikes which was 143 compared to Erceg 129.

Pantoja also landed 125 significant strikes compared to 111 by his opponents. However, the decision of the judges was unanimous in his favor.



A brief on Alexandre Pantoja

Alexandre Pantoja, a Brazilian MMA fighter, is currently active in the Flyweight division of the UFC. He started his professional career on January 28, 2017, with a split-decision victory against Eric Shelton at UFC on Fox 23. Pantoja continued his winning streak by securing a submission victory in the third round at UFC Fight Night 113.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Pantoja is currently married and has two sons. After winning the UFC Flyweight Championship at UFC 290, Pantoja revealed in his interview that his father had abandoned his family leaving his mother to raise him and his brother alone.