As a month that welcomes rising temperatures and blooming flowers, May is all ready to bring in a storm of new albums from the biggest artists. This week, Dua Lipa will put forth her third album and give the world a dose of Radical Optimism and the artist will be joined by Sia and her tenth album, Reasonable Woman. Music fans will also see R&B newcomer 4Batz who will debut with the mixtape U Made Me St4r.

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Release date: May 3

The new songs on Radical Optimism are mostly in the vein of Dua Lipa’s earlier work, we can call her further adventures as the pilot of the pop music time machine. The Levitating singer was amongst the top 10 of Billiboard’s Hot 100 chart for almost a year.

The idea behind Radical Optimism is how a person goes through any chaos feeling like you can weather any storm. The album comes brimming with the 'pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face.' But, Radical Optimism isn't the only album out this week that demands attention.

Sia - Reasonable Woman

Release date: May 3

The Australian singer released her lead single, Gimme Love that released in September 2023 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for her new album. This is Sia’s 10th studio release overall and her first pop solo was This Is Acting in 2016. This album has a star-studded list of producers and writers such as Greg Kurstin, Jesse Shatkin, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Bulow and more.

WILLOW - Empathogen

Release date: May 3

Empathogen will mark another bold mark into Willow’s ever-evolving musical style, from folk to jazz and indie rock. This album is a vibrant multicoloured music masterpiece that feels fresh and homelike all at once. It has a stunning opening track which features the contribution of John Batiste, to the haunting chants of ‘I Wish,’ the album screams of Willow’s raw vulnerability. The final song on Willow’s album is ‘big feelings’ and according to the singer, it is the most complex piece of music she has created in her entire career.

Kamasi Washington - Fearless Movement

Release date: May 3

Los Angeles-based jazz artist Kamasi Washington is back with his latest album, Fearless Movement is a collaboration-heavy affair and has contributions from Andre 3000, George Clinton, Terrace Martin, and more. This album of Washington seems like a follow-up to the artist’s 2018 Heaven and Earth which features the singles, Prologue, Dream State and Get Lit.

Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue

Release date: May 3

Charlotte Day Wilson has a gift for turning intimate reflections into timeless artwork, and this album sees her experimenting with a more carefree approach. After her acclaimed 2021 debut long playing, Alpha, the artist has found another sophomore release, Cyan Blue. Day Wilson took to Instagram and wrote, "You passed through me like a light, but part of you would always remain" as she shared the record on the social media platform.

Mdou Moctar - Funeral for Justice

Release date: May 3

Funeral for Justics speaks about the struggles of Niger and the people of Tuareg, this was recorded during the two years when the band was touring after the release of 2021’s acclaimed Afrique Victime. Mdou Moctar, the band’s namesake, singer and guitarist in a press release said that this album is different for me about his upcoming release.

Moctar also spoke about how terrorist violence in Africa has been increasing. The United and Europe went to Africa, and they assured that they would help Africa but no one really helped the country.

4Batz - U Made Me A St4r

Release date: May 3

Viral R&B and hip hop singer 4Batz initially announced his debut mixtape, U Made Me A St4r, for April, but the release was postponed for a month. "Been making some of the best s**t of my life the last couple weeks," he posted on Instagram. "So ima push the mixtape to 5.3.24 so it can be perfect for y'all, he added.

The contrast between 4Batz's tough appearance and high-pitched love songs propelled him to the stars. His work gained popularity amongst artists like Kanye West, Drake and Robin Thicke who also signed him to record label OVO so that he could release this mixtape.

Jessica Pratt - Here in the Pitch

Release date: May 3

Here in the Pitch is Jessica’s first album in half a decade. The title of the album refers to pitch darkness. This album seems like a follow-up to 2019’s Quiet Signs with ‘Life Is.’ As of now, fans can catch Pratt performing live at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in July.

The whole list of music released this week is available for fans to listen to on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. And if this is not enough, we cannot wait for Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, and Zayn’s Room Under the Stairs to be coming out very soon!

