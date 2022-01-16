Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Moisturisers under Rs. 499 to help your skin clutch moisture

Moisturiser is a must to bid adieu to flaky and chapped skin. Moisturisers are not mere creams that camouflage cracks rather they are responsible for nourishing the skin deeply. The skin clutches the moisture post application and provides you with sift and crack-free skin. Today is the day to grab all types of moisturisers at slashed prices. What are you waiting for? Head to Amazon and take undue advantage of the Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

1. Plum E-Luminence Deep Moisturizing Creme

This moisturising cream is enriched with niacinamide, Vitamin E and willow bark. It has a creamy formula that is infused with an effective hydrating formula. It deeply moisturises the skin and acts as one of the best antioxidants for dry, chapped and flaky skin.

Price: Rs. 575

Deal: Rs. 488

2. Lotus Botanicals Skin Brightening Face Moisturiser

This face moisturiser is capable of creating wonders on your skin. It is chemical, sulphate and silicone free cream that will brighten up your skin radiance. It contains Vitamin C and fades dark spots, scars and energises your facial look.

Price: Rs. 545

Deal: Rs. 463

3. Dr Batra's Intense Moisturising Cream

Dr Batra's Intense Moisturising Cream is widely recommended due to its soothing and skin-friendly formula. It is enriched with Vitamin E and echinacea for restoring your natural glow. This moisturising cream will keep your skin supple and smooth throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 350

Deal: Rs. 315

4. NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer for Face, Hand and Body

This moisturiser is an all in one moisturiser to help your skin clutch the correct amount of moisture. It has a non-stick texture that works like magic on your face, hands and body. The Vitamin E and Jojoba oil in it makes this cream the perfect pick throughout the year.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 239

5. POND'S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser

POND'S Super Light Gel Face Moisturiser has a non-oily gel texture that is light and non-sticky. The 24 hours moisturise locking capability of this gel cream makes it a must have. It leaves your skin soft and provides you with a fresh water glow.

Price: Rs. 309

Deal: Rs. 255

6. Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Brightening Day Cream

This brightening day cream can be used as a daily illuminating moisturiser for attaining a soft and glowing skin. This cream has glycerin and niacinamide to maximise the radiance of the skin. In addition, this cream also provides sun protection.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 239

7. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturiser

This Mamaearth oil-free moisturiser contains apple cider vinegar for acne prone skin. The natural ingredients of the cream prevent acnes and pimples. It provides effective hydration to the skin with its non-greasy formula. If you want to keep pimples and acne at bay, grab this moisturiser right away.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 239

8. Lakme Lumi Cream

Lakme Lumi Cream is one such moisturiser that comes with an in-built highlighter. This cream is enriched with niacinamide to suit all skin types. This moisturiser with a tinge of highlighter in it will make you ready in a jiffy. It will help you achieve a 3D glow throughout the day and hydrate your skin to the maximum.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 248

Moisturiser is a must have beauty product for every woman. Whether you plan to spend your day under the sun or moon, you should get on this protective shield of yours to kick off harmful pollutants like a boss. Now you can pick your favourite moisturiser under Rs. 499. Thanks to Amazon’s Republic Day Sale 2022.

