Check Out Amazon Prime's Upcoming Movies For May 2024

A new month and a new stack of movies – Amazon Prime is giving its fans a little early surprise by letting the viewers know all that is in the stack for the upcoming months. With over 130 movies, all set to debut in May, Prime announced the complete lineup on Wednesday.

Amazon is coming up with a big hit

Prime will debut its biggest film, The Idea Of You, in April; the film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in a whirlwind love story, where Anne’s character is a single mother and Nicholas is an emerging artist in a band. The movie has already received a lot of love worldwide and from critics as well.

For Prime Video, the first day of the month will be significant since more than 120 new films will be added to the streaming service library. The Devil's Advocate, Emma, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Rear Window, Whiplash, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and numerous other films will be among the new additions.

Check out the complete schedule for May on Prime

May 1, 2024

12 Angry Men (1957)

3:10 To Yuma (1957)

A Dangerous Method

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Airplane!

All That Heaven Allows

American Me

Anatomy Of A Murder

Atonement

Bachelor Party Vegas

Beautiful And Twisted

Beautiful Girls

Because I Said So

Ben Hur (2013)

Biloxi Blues

Blame It On Rio

Blues Brothers 2000

Bottle Rocket

Breach

Breathless

Brigsby Bear

California Suite

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film

Capote

Chocolat

Clockstoppers

Coco Before Chanel

Cold Mountain

Cry, Macho

Dead Reckoning

Death Race

Death Race 2

Death Race 3: Inferno

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Drew Peterson: Untouchable

Emma.

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fatal Attraction

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Fluke

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gattaca

Gilda

Glory

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Imagine That

In A Lonely Place

Indecent Proposal

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Isle Of The Dead

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Knock On Any Door

Koyaanisqatsi

Lassie: The Road Back

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax

Lone Wolf Mcquade

Magnificent Obsession

Malcolm X

Men At Work

Night School

Not Another Teen Movie

On The Waterfront

Once Upon A Time In The West

Open Wide

Pal Joey

Panic Room

Pillow Talk

Pompeii

Psycho (1960)

Rear Window

Reindeer Games Homecoming

Repo Men

Roboshark

Rolling Thunder

Rope

Run Lola Run

Schindler’s List

Serpico

Shampoo

Sliver

Some Like It Hot

Soul Plane

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth

Steel Magnolias (2012)

Steppin’ Into The Holiday

The Accused

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the Eighth Dimension

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland

The Devil’s Advocate

The Big Chill

The Big Heat

The Birdcage

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Change-Up

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Deer Hunter

The Harder They Fall

The Lady From Shanghai

The Last Detail

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Mountain Men

The Night of The Hunter

The One

The Ring

The Swimmer

The Tarnished Angels

The Wiz

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Undercover Brother

Vertigo

Virtuosity

Whiplash

With This Ring

Yours, Mine & Ours

May 2, 2024

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Sixteen Candles

The Idea of You

May 3, 2024

Clarkson’s Farm S3

May 4, 2024

Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video

May 8, 2024

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

Oh My Ghost

The GOAT

May 14, 2024

American Fiction

BlacKkKlansman

Muppets From Space

May 15, 2024

Fifty Shades Of Black

May 16, 2024

Creed

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

Outer Range S2

May 17, 2024

99 (2024)

May 23, 2024

The Blue Angels

The 1% Club

May 24, 2024

DOM S3

May 25, 2024

Bombshell

May 28, 2024

The Boys in The Boat

May 30, 2024

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

May 31, 2024

The Outlaws S3

