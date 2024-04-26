All Movies And Shows Releasing On Amazon Prime In May 2024 Ft. The Idea of You, Call Me By Your Name & More

The Devil’s Advocate, Emma, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Rear Window, Whiplash, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and numerous other films will be among the new additions.

By Varuni
Published on Apr 25, 2024  |  01:30 PM IST |  410
Check Out Amazon Prime's Upcoming Movies For May 2024
American Fiction on Amazon Prime (PC: IMDb)

A new month and a new stack of movies – Amazon Prime is giving its fans a little early surprise by letting the viewers know all that is in the stack for the upcoming months. With over 130 movies, all set to debut in May, Prime announced the complete lineup on Wednesday.

Amazon is coming up with a big hit 

Prime will debut its biggest film, The Idea Of You, in April; the film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in a whirlwind love story, where Anne’s character is a single mother and Nicholas is an emerging artist in a band. The movie has already received a lot of love worldwide and from critics as well. 

The Idea Of You on Amazon Prime (PC: IMDb)

For Prime Video, the first day of the month will be significant since more than 120 new films will be added to the streaming service library. The Devil’s Advocate, Emma, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Rear Window, Whiplash, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and numerous other films will be among the new additions.

Check out the complete schedule for May on Prime

Whiplash on Amazon Prime (PC: IMDb)

May 1, 2024

  • 12 Angry Men (1957)
  • 3:10 To Yuma (1957)
  • A Dangerous Method
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Airplane!
  • All That Heaven Allows
  • American Me
  • Anatomy Of A Murder
  • Atonement
  • Bachelor Party Vegas
  • Beautiful And Twisted
  • Beautiful Girls
  • Because I Said So
  • Ben Hur (2013)
  • Biloxi Blues
  • Blame It On Rio
  • Blues Brothers 2000
  • Bottle Rocket
  • Breach
  • Breathless
  • Brigsby Bear
  • California Suite
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
  • Capote
  • Chocolat
  • Clockstoppers
  • Coco Before Chanel
  • Cold Mountain
  • Cry, Macho
  • Dead Reckoning
  • Death Race
  • Death Race 2
  • Death Race 3: Inferno
  • Delta Force
  • Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
  • Drew Peterson: Untouchable
  • Emma.
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Europa Report
  • Everybody Wants Some!!
  • Fatal Attraction
  • Fire In The Sky
  • Flight Of The Intruder
  • Fluke
  • Four Weddings And A Funeral
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Gattaca
  • Gilda
  • Glory
  • Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
  • Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
  • Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
  • Hellraiser V: Inferno
  • Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
  • Hellraiser VII: Deader
  • Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
  • Imagine That
  • In A Lonely Place
  • Indecent Proposal
  • Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
  • Isle Of The Dead
  • John Lewis: Good Trouble
  • Knock On Any Door
  • Koyaanisqatsi
  • Lassie: The Road Back
  • Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
  • Lone Wolf Mcquade
  • Magnificent Obsession
  • Malcolm X
  • Men At Work
  • Night School
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • On The Waterfront
  • Once Upon A Time In The West
  • Open Wide
  • Pal Joey
  • Panic Room
  • Pillow Talk
  • Pompeii
  • Psycho (1960)
  • Rear Window
  • Reindeer Games Homecoming
  • Repo Men
  • Roboshark
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Rope
  • Run Lola Run
  • Schindler’s List
  • Serpico
  • Shampoo
  • Sliver
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Soul Plane
  • Stargate: Continuum
  • Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
  • Steel Magnolias (2012)
  • Steppin’ Into The Holiday
  • The Accused
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across
  • the Eighth Dimension
  • The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The Big Chill
  • The Big Heat
  • The Birdcage
  • The Birds
  • The Blues Brothers
  • The Change-Up
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Deer Hunter
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Lady From Shanghai
  • The Last Detail
  • The Man in the Iron Mask
  • The Man Who Knew Too Much
  • The Mountain Men
  • The Night of The Hunter
  • The One
  • The Ring
  • The Swimmer
  • The Tarnished Angels
  • The Wiz
  • Tom & Jerry (2021)
  • Undercover Brother
  • Vertigo
  • Virtuosity
  • Whiplash
  • With This Ring
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

May 2, 2024

  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • Sixteen Candles
  • The Idea of You

May 3, 2024

  • Clarkson’s Farm S3

May 4, 2024

  • Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video

May 8, 2024

  • Maxton Hall – The World Between Us
  • Oh My Ghost
  • The GOAT

May 14, 2024

  • American Fiction
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Muppets From Space

May 15, 2024

  • Fifty Shades Of Black

May 16, 2024

  • Creed
  • Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
  • Outer Range S2

May 17, 2024

  • 99 (2024)

May 23, 2024

  • The Blue Angels
  • The 1% Club

May 24, 2024

  • DOM S3

May 25, 2024

  • Bombshell

May 28, 2024

  • The Boys in The Boat

May 30, 2024

  • Die Hart 2: Die Harter

May 31, 2024

  • The Outlaws S3

