Courteney Cox Gets Candid About Feeling 'Horrible Emotions' As She Gets Older

Courteney Cox needs no introduction. She is globally known for her acclaimed role in the all-time hit series Friends. The actress continues to be one of the biggest stars and still receives a ton of praise for her role as Monica Geller in Friends. The highly acclaimed actress has also received a number of accolades. One would believe that Cox has it all sorted out now. But that is not the case. Even now, after years of success, she still struggles with extreme emotions. In a recent episode of the Minnie Questions podcast, Courteney Cox opened up about feeling horrible emotions and jealousy as she has gotten older.

Cortney Cox reveals she has been feeling horrible emotions as she has gotten older

Courteney Cox reflects on her sentiments of envy as she grows older. On the most recent edition of the Minnie Questions podcast, the Friends actress spoke up about a feature she dislikes about herself with Minnie Driver.

The Friends actress said, "The thing I like least about myself would be any feelings of jealousy. Whether you feel replaced or if it's... I believe that envy is a horrible emotion to have, and I experience it sometimes.”

Cox then opened up about feeling jealous and said that she feels jealous, probably because she is getting older and wouldn’t be able to stay in action. The actress then said that the emotion could be because of anything as well. She then revealed that whenever she feels jealous, she can’t stand it and will speak to her therapist about it and share how she hates the feeling.

Courteney Cox recently opened up about feeling more confident

Last month, in an interview with Marie Claire Courteney Cox, she opened up about feeling more confident with age, as reported by People. She said that with age, she has gotten more confident and is more ambitious.

The actress said, "As I get older, I take greater risks, and I recognize that I simply go for it more. I am more ambitious. I believe you value your time and want to accomplish everything you can. At least, that is how I feel. The concern I no longer feel is that if I don't want to do anything, I can ask myself the honest question, ‘Do I want to do this? Or am I doing it for someone else?’"

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox was last seen in Scream VI, which was released last year on March 10, 2023.

