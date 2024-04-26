Who Is Orpheus Pledger? All We Know About Home And Away Star As He Gets Arrested After Manhunt

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to abuse, violence, and drug addiction

An unfortunate turn of events has led to Orpheus Pledger’s arrest on Thursday, April 25. The Australian actor was charged with assault in a former hearing in Melbourne Magistrate’s Court earlier this week and was ordered to return to court on Tuesday, April 25. The Australian police launched a search due to an arrest warrant issued upon Pledger’s failure to present himself to court, per Variety.

The Silversun actor was arrested after Melbourne Police discovered from the public that he often visited the city’s Northcote district. Details about his arrest location are yet to surface. Pledger's next hearing date is scheduled for May 10.

On April 22, the 30-year-old actor was charged with four counts of assault against a Melbourne woman. He was released on bail with conditions the same day. In addition to his failure to present himself to court, Pledger also evaded a court-ordered medical assessment based on his mental health conditions on the day he was charged.

Who is Orpheus Pledger?

Born on 11 May 1993, Orpheus Pledger has dedicated most of his life to his acting career. He starred in Emma Freeman’s short film, Lamb at the mere age of eight and has pursued the profession ever since. Raised in Melbourne, Australia, Pledger found his breakout role with Tycho Everson in 2004’s Silversun. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, the Australian star is best known for the long-spanning soap opera since 1988 Home and Away. He landed the role of Mason Morgan in December 2015 following which he moved to Syndey, per The Daily Telegraph. Despite his success in the show, Pledger decided to leave Home and Away in 2019 which led to the demise of his character Morgan in November of the same year, per TV Week Magazine.

A thriving career at hand, Pledger was involved with a myriad of TV and film projects but he was unable to sustain it.

In February 2021, The Wannabes actor was arrested for drug possession without a prescription. It landed him in front of the Melbourne Magistrates Court but was spared a criminal record because he pled guilty to the charges, per Perth Now. A diversion program, a $150 donation, and a drug awareness course let him walk out a free man.

Pledger’s escapades were contained only for three years as now a criminal record dooms upon him for assault and the crime of failure to appear in court.

Orpheus Pledger’s agent made a statement on the incident

Soon after Pledger’s arrest, The Sydney Morning Herald published comments from the actor’s agent, Craig McMahon claiming that he was “shocked” by the news. Reportedly, he had not seen Pledger for a week and added that the latter was a victim to “mental health issues.”

McMahon told the Melbourne Age, “I have no doubt Orpheus has been completely let down by the system, and I can only imagine how many other people out there needing help – and needing help desperately – are not getting it.”

As per Variety, Pledger allegedly attacked a woman from behind and violently assaulted her in Melbourne. The incident was caught on a sensor camera that urged the investigation of his erratic behavior.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse or drug addiction, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: 'I Remember Battling': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Contemplated Taking His Own Life After 2023 Sexual Assault Suit