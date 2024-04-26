'Kind Of Burnt A Bit': Kelly Osbourne Recalls How She Felt When Brother Jack Osbourne Shot Her With Pellet Gun

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The Osbournes are back! The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Ozzy Osbourne, and his family of four were featured in the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast chatting about urgent situations that have occurred in their lives. Therefore, daughter Kelly promptly recalled a severe injury she got following an accident with her brother Jack firing shots at her.

To be precise, Kelly was shot in the leg with a pellet gun operated by Jack. The Osbourne family delved into the alarming memory during the episode with Kelly holding Jack accountable for her traumatic experience. The TV star explained her ordeal with details of the medical treatment that came after the incident.

Kelly Osbourne blames Jack Osbourne for painful experience

As the Osbournes dived into the theme of 911 Emergencies for their April 23 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Kelly recalled her "near-death experience" when Jack shot her. "You shot me! And I almost died," the 39-year-old singer exclaimed. While Jack admitted to his doing, the matriarch, Sharon, 71, urged her kids to clarify that it was a "pellet gun" though.

Kelly claimed that the pellet went “straight through” her leg and out the other side and she had to be rushed to the hospital. “It felt like, someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast ‘cause it kind of burnt a bit,” she explained after dad Ozzy Osbourne asked if it hurt.

However, the mother of one further illuminated her English family with the “most painful part” of the experience. Kelly spelled out the spine-chilling treatment she had to undergo in a “tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the ‘90s.” “Their X-ray machine wasn’t working, so they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits [of pellet] still [inside my leg], she continued.

The Black Sabbath vocalist chimed in stating that he was shooting for 1995’s Jerky Boys in New York when the incident took place. Kelly’s 38-year-old sibling quickly blamed Uncle Zach for the mishap as he was the “adult in charge.” While the brother-sister duo played the blame game, Ozzy Osbourne was done with the topic. The heavy metal singer, who is dubbed The Prince of Darkness, advised them to talk about something happier. Quite an irony.

What was 2002’s The Osbournes about?

Apart from their famous father, the Osbourne family rose to fame with MTV’s The Osbournes in 2002. The reality show delved into the personal life of the Grammy-winning musician and documented the antics of the Osbourne family of four, comprised of wife and manager, Shannon, and their two kids, Kelly and Jack.

Directed by Donald Bull, CB Harding, Sarah Pillsbury, and Todd Stevens, The Osbournes earned an Emmy award for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program in 2002. The final episode aired in March 2005.

Jack Osbourne, son and host of The Osbournes podcast, recently announced that their TV show, The Osbournes is re-releasing. It is available to stream on Discovery+.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

