15 best Om Puri movies to celebrate the veteran cinema legend
All of the Om Puri movies have stood the test of time and continue to entertain audiences across generations. Here's a look at some of his finest ones.
In a career spanning over four decades, Om Puri has entertained the world with some of his best performances. The late actor was known for his versatile roles and characters, which were the literal backbone of any movie. Today, we look back at some of the best Om Puri movies every cinephile must watch at least once.
15 Om Puri movies that are timeless classics:-
1. Aakrosh
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil
Director: Govind Nihalani
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller
Release Year: 1980
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
A tale of social injustice and corruption, Aakrosh features Om Puri in raw intensity as a downtrodden villager accused of murdering his wife. His portrayal of Bhiku Lahanya was largely appreciated by both audiences and critics.
2. Ardh Satya
Cast: Smita Patil, Om Puri, Amrish Puri
Director: Govind Nihalani
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Movie Genre: Crime, Drama
Release Year: 1983
Where to Watch: Zee 5, YouTube
In Ardh Satya, Om Puri delivers a powerful performance as Anant Velankar, a conflicted police officer battling inner demons while confronting the pervasive corruption within the system. This is indeed one of the best Om Puri movies to add to your watch list.
3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Ravi Baswani
Director: Kundan Shah
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 1983
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Amidst satire and social commentary chaos, Om Puri shines in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro with his unbeatable comic timing and eye-catching portrayal of a corrupt builder. His antics in this one just hold the movie up as a timeless classic.
4. Maqbool
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Om Puri
Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
IMDB Rating: 8/10
Movie Genre: Crime, Drama
Release Year: 2003
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
In Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, Om Puri delivers a standout performance as Inspector Purohit, who navigates the complex web of power, betrayal, and ambition.
5. Chachi 420
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Om Puri
Director: Kamal Haasan
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 1997
Where to Watch: YouTube
Om Puri's comedic genius shines in Chachi 420 as well, where he effortlessly portrays a quirky but lovable servant stuck in the chaotic schemes of a man disguised as a woman. Watch out for this one for Kamal Haasan too.
6. Hera Pheri
Cast: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Om Puri
Director: Priyadarshan
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime
Release Year: 2000
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
As the generous and street-smart landlord, Om Puri steals the show in Hera Pheri with his on-point comic timing and effortless charm. His memorable portrayal indeed makes this one of the best Om Puri movies to stream.
7. East Is East
Cast: Linda Bassett, Jordan Routledge, Om Puri
Director: Damien O'Donnell
IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 1999
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this one, Om Puri plays George Khan, a Pakistani immigrant struggling to balance tradition and modernity in 1970s England. His portrayal weaved through cultural identity and familial bonds and was largely appreciated by viewers.
8. The Hundred-Foot Journey
Cast: Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal, Om Puri
Director: Lasse Hallström
IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 2014
Where to Watch: Amazon Video, Apple TV
In this culinary delight, Om Puri shines as Papa Kadam, a passionate Indian chef determined to establish his family's restaurant in a quaint French village.
9. Mirch Masala
Cast: Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri
Director: Ketan Mehta
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Movie Genre: Drama
Release Year: 1987
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
In this feminist drama set in colonial India, Om Puri plays the tyrannical subedar (tax collector) who faces resistance from a group of courageous women in a remote village. Puri's performance is a must-watch, too.
10. City of Joy
Cast: Patrick Swayze, Pauline Collins, Om Puri
Director: Roland Joffé
IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
Movie Genre: Drama
Release Year: 1992
Where to Watch: Apple TV
In City of Joy, Om Puri plays Hasari Pal, a rural Indian who finds hope and resilience in the slums of Calcutta. Watch out for this one for a beautiful mix of themes like poverty, community, and the human spirit.
11. Drohkaal
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri
Director: Govind Nihalani
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Crime, Drama
Release Year: 1994
Where to Watch: Netflix
In this gripping thriller, Om Puri plays a determined police commissioner who struggles with the challenges of combating terrorism.
12. Arohan
Cast: Victor Banerjee, Sreela Majumdar, Om Puri
Director: Shyam Benegal
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Movie Genre: Drama
Release Year: 1982
Where to Watch: YouTube
Om Puri's portrayal of an oppressed tribal in Arohan perfectly displays his ability to dive into the complexities of social issues with sensitivity and depth.
13. Gupt: The Hidden Truth
Cast: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Om Puri
Director: Rajiv Rai
IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery
Release Year: 1997
Where to Watch: Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video
Om Puri's performance as a shrewd and relentless investigator in Gupt: The Hidden Truth adds intrigue to this suspenseful thriller.
14. Hey Ram
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Om Puri
Director: Kamal Haasan
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Drama, History
Release Year: 2000
Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, YouTube
In Kamal Haasan's magnum opus Hey Ram, Om Puri plays the character of Amjad Ali Khan, a devout Muslim caught in the troublesome events surrounding India's partition.
15. Maachis
Cast: Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri
Director: Gulzar
IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller
Release Year: 1996
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Om Puri plays a disillusioned police officer in Maachis in a film that explores the examination of insurgency and political unrest in Punjab.
Om Puri plays a disillusioned police officer in Maachis in a film that explores the examination of insurgency and political unrest in Punjab.

From intense dramas to uproarious comedies, Om Puri's body of work remains a strong example of his unparalleled talent and enduring legacy in Indian cinema.