15 best Om Puri movies to celebrate the veteran cinema legend

In a career spanning over four decades, Om Puri has entertained the world with some of his best performances. The late actor was known for his versatile roles and characters, which were the literal backbone of any movie. Today, we look back at some of the best Om Puri movies every cinephile must watch at least once.

15 Om Puri movies that are timeless classics:-

1. Aakrosh

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil

Director: Govind Nihalani

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 1980

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

A tale of social injustice and corruption, Aakrosh features Om Puri in raw intensity as a downtrodden villager accused of murdering his wife. His portrayal of Bhiku Lahanya was largely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

2. Ardh Satya

Cast: Smita Patil, Om Puri, Amrish Puri

Director: Govind Nihalani

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 1983

In Ardh Satya, Om Puri delivers a powerful performance as Anant Velankar, a conflicted police officer battling inner demons while confronting the pervasive corruption within the system. This is indeed one of the best Om Puri movies to add to your watch list.

3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Ravi Baswani

Director: Kundan Shah

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 1983

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Amidst satire and social commentary chaos, Om Puri shines in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro with his unbeatable comic timing and eye-catching portrayal of a corrupt builder. His antics in this one just hold the movie up as a timeless classic.

4. Maqbool

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Om Puri

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, Om Puri delivers a standout performance as Inspector Purohit, who navigates the complex web of power, betrayal, and ambition.

5. Chachi 420

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Om Puri

Director: Kamal Haasan

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 1997

Where to Watch: YouTube

Om Puri's comedic genius shines in Chachi 420 as well, where he effortlessly portrays a quirky but lovable servant stuck in the chaotic schemes of a man disguised as a woman. Watch out for this one for Kamal Haasan too.

6. Hera Pheri

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Om Puri

Director: Priyadarshan

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime

Release Year: 2000

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

As the generous and street-smart landlord, Om Puri steals the show in Hera Pheri with his on-point comic timing and effortless charm. His memorable portrayal indeed makes this one of the best Om Puri movies to stream.

7. East Is East

Cast: Linda Bassett, Jordan Routledge, Om Puri

Director: Damien O'Donnell

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 1999

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this one, Om Puri plays George Khan, a Pakistani immigrant struggling to balance tradition and modernity in 1970s England. His portrayal weaved through cultural identity and familial bonds and was largely appreciated by viewers.

8. The Hundred-Foot Journey

Cast: Helen Mirren, Manish Dayal, Om Puri

Director: Lasse Hallström

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: Amazon Video, Apple TV

In this culinary delight, Om Puri shines as Papa Kadam, a passionate Indian chef determined to establish his family's restaurant in a quaint French village.

9. Mirch Masala

Cast: Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri

Director: Ketan Mehta

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1987

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In this feminist drama set in colonial India, Om Puri plays the tyrannical subedar (tax collector) who faces resistance from a group of courageous women in a remote village. Puri's performance is a must-watch, too.

10. City of Joy

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Pauline Collins, Om Puri

Director: Roland Joffé

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1992

Where to Watch: Apple TV

In City of Joy, Om Puri plays Hasari Pal, a rural Indian who finds hope and resilience in the slums of Calcutta. Watch out for this one for a beautiful mix of themes like poverty, community, and the human spirit.

11. Drohkaal

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri

Director: Govind Nihalani

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release Year: 1994

Where to Watch: Netflix

In this gripping thriller, Om Puri plays a determined police commissioner who struggles with the challenges of combating terrorism.

12. Arohan

Cast: Victor Banerjee, Sreela Majumdar, Om Puri

Director: Shyam Benegal

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1982

Where to Watch: YouTube

Om Puri's portrayal of an oppressed tribal in Arohan perfectly displays his ability to dive into the complexities of social issues with sensitivity and depth.

13. Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Cast: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Om Puri

Director: Rajiv Rai

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery

Release Year: 1997

Where to Watch: Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video

Om Puri's performance as a shrewd and relentless investigator in Gupt: The Hidden Truth adds intrigue to this suspenseful thriller.

14. Hey Ram

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Om Puri

Director: Kamal Haasan

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama, History

Release Year: 2000

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, YouTube

In Kamal Haasan's magnum opus Hey Ram, Om Puri plays the character of Amjad Ali Khan, a devout Muslim caught in the troublesome events surrounding India's partition.

15. Maachis

Cast: Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri

Director: Gulzar

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 1996

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Om Puri plays a disillusioned police officer in Maachis in a film that explores the examination of insurgency and political unrest in Punjab.

Om Puri plays a disillusioned police officer in Maachis in a film that explores the examination of insurgency and political unrest in Punjab.

From intense dramas to uproarious comedies, Om Puri's body of work remains a strong example of his unparalleled talent and enduring legacy in Indian cinema.