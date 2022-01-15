Amazon Republic Day Sale: Annoyed with intense hair fall? 8 Hair oils you need for a long & strong mane

The condition of your hair can make or break your look. But due to various reasons including pollution, stress, lifestyle and water quality, hair may look dull and start to shed. Heavy hair fall may also denote poor health and diet. Lack of protein makes your hair thin and lusterless. To tackle all these issues, oiling has always been our way forward. Nothing can beat the magic of what a hot oil champi can do! Here we bring to you 8 hair oils from trusted brands that you can try out this weekend and let your mom give you a hair massage and wash away all the stress along with all your hair issues!

Parachute Advanced Onion Hair Oil

Talking about hair oils, the first image that comes into every desi Indian’s mind is a blue parachute bottle. The brand has almost become synonymous with good quality coconut oil that nourishes the hair and helps longer and stronger. This advanced formula with onion extract makes it a great solution for hair fall and breakage.

WOW Amla Hair Oil

Wow’s amla hair oil delivers the goodness of amla extract, lemon essential oil in a blend of five natural, cold-pressed oils. It is a non-sticky, non-greasy, lightweight hair oil that gets easily absorbed into the scalp.

Dhathri Hair Care Plus Oil

If you need a daily-use hair oil that nourishes your hair and soothes your scalp, Dhathri has it! It helps strengthen hair and improves hair growth and volume and is clinically proven to control even intense hair fall.

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control

Onion nourishes your hair follicles with its rich content of sulphur. The rich sulphur content also helps in minimising hair thinning and breakage. This onion infused hair oil is all that you want to cure your hair care problems as it provides nutrition to the scalp, making hair healthier and stronger.

Indulekha Bringha Oil

Bringharaj is an ayurvedic herb that’s rich in antioxidants and minerals and is known to grow new hair and reduce hair fall. Indulekha Bringha Oil is a proprietary ayurvedic medicine for hair fall and the bottle comes with a comb design that makes sure the oil reaches every hair root in your scalp.

Kesh King Ayurvedic Hair Oil

With all the ingredients that strengthen hair follicles, boost blood circulation in the scalp, control premature greying and enhance hair growth, this hair oil is clinically proven to be 2 times more effective than other ayurvedic oils in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth.

Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil

The Biotique Bio Bhringraj oil comes with the goodness of many other ingredients, like amla, tesu, mulethi, brahmi, cow's milk and goat's milk. All of these have been proven excellent for hair. These oils, in combination with the popularly known coconut oil in the bio bhringraj therapeutic hair oil, make an effective blend for nourishing your hair and curing major problems.

Marico Jataa For Men Hair Growth Oil

This hair oil re-energises the hair follicles and inhibits DHT formation in males, which results in visible hair regrowth. It also helps in reducing dandruff and improving scalp health.

