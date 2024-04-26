The Simpsons Producer Tim Long Comments on Show’s Longtime Character Larry’s Death; Says It Was Supposed to Hit Hard For Fans

This week, the show’s makers, The Simpsons, decided to kill off a longtime beloved character, Larry the Barfly. This sent shock waves and absolute devastation among fans, and luckily, that’s what one of the producers wanted. According to the co-executive producer, Tim Long, of the longtime-running animated sitcom, told TMZ that although Dalrymple never had a significant moment on the show. Regardless, the creative team intended for his passing to affect viewers profoundly.

Rest in peace, Larry the Barfly

In light of the love that fans have shown for the character, co-executive producer Tim Long has expressed regret for Larry’s passing. He apologized to fans saddened at the killing and the depressing episode. He told the publication that he appreciated that they seemed to take it hard since it showed how cherished the program is even today.

After 35 years on television, the beloved cartoon series has amassed a devoted following of people who follow Springfield's diverse citizens at every turn. A character who has been a part of the show since its inception was killed in the latest episode.

Even though Dalrymple never had a significant role in the program, Long disclosed that the creative team intended for his passing to have the impact it did on viewers. He claims that since characters on The Simpsons don’t die frequently, it doesn’t matter how little of a part Larry played. For this reason, when they do, it’s huge.

Furthermore, Long quips that Flintstones fans wouldn’t have cringed if The Great Gazoo, a hated character, had been murdered off the show. It’s encouraging to know that fans value all the characters contributing to Springfield’s unique identity. Nevertheless, Long advises everyone not to panic because it’s not as though a significant character, like Barney or Moe, has been killed off. Fans may need some time to adjust to this cartoon death, but at least one Simpsons creator is satisfied with the response it got.

How did fans react to Larry’s death?

Larry the Barfly, also known as Larry Dalrymple, frequently appearing in the background at Moe’s Tavern, passed away in the bar scene Cremains the Day. After the tragic incident, Homer, Moe, Lenny, and Carl go to his funeral, only to discover they don’t know anything about their friend.

Fans of The Simpsons were shocked to learn of Larry’s passing and expressed their mixed feelings on X, formerly known as Twitter. A day after the show aired, a user posted: “I just found out that Larry will be killed off on The Simpsons tomorrow. I require a moment.” One more person commented, “I really liked the Simpsons episode last night. However, I couldn’t help but ask why Sam, Barfly’s best friend, was left out.” Others also seemed shocked by the death as they took to Twitter to express their sorrow.

Homer asks everyone if they are bad people for putting themselves in this predicament. At the funeral, the group—whom Iris refers to as his “best friends”—unconvincingly narrate a vague fishing narrative after Dalrymple’s mother, Iris, delivers a heartfelt homage to her late son. Afterward, they head to Serenity Falls, his “special place,” to scatter his ashes.

