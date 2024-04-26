Did you know Suriya convinced Jyotika to do Rajkummar Rao led Srikanth? Here's what happened

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming biographical film Srikanth is promising to be a treat for cinema lovers. Rajkummar plays the role of visually challenged industrialist Srikant Bolla in the film and Jyotika plays his teacher.

But do you know Jyotika wasn't convinced about doing the film when she first got the offer? In fact, she rejected it and only agreed to do the role after her husband and Tamil star Suriya insisted.

Director Tushar Hiranandani tells how Suriya convinced Jyotika to do Srikanth

Srikanth director Tushar Hiranandani in a conversation with News 18 revealed that Jyotika was supposed to make her comeback in Bollywood with his film. He shared that he had seen her Tamil films and admired her as an actress.

He knew that Jyotika understands Hindi as she had worked in the Bollywood film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1998. Moreover, she was from Punjab so he decided to approach her for the film. However, Jyotika rejected the offer and said that she won't be able to do it.

But when Suriya saw the script, he insisted she take the project. The next day, Tushar got a call from Jyotika who said that she wanted to do the film and told him about the fact that Suriya convinced her to do it. The director was also invited by the couple at their home where the actress officially confirmed that she would do the movie.

Jyotika agreed to do Shaitaan after Shrikanth

Tushar also revealed that the actress agreed to do Shaitaan after Shrikanth. The filmmaker recalled how casting director Mukesh Chhabra asked him to convince the actress to do the film.

More about Srikanth

Srikanth sheds light on the story of the industrialist who, despite being visually challenged, fought against all odds and became successful. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 10, 2024.

The trailer of the film released earlier this month has received appreciation from the audience and industry. Aamir Khan also praised the trailer and said that he felt connected to Srikanth's character after watching the promo and wanted to watch the film.

