The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Previews Steeple Chase Arc; Release Date & More

The Spring 2024 slate continues to be a rejoicing time for anime lovers. With a number of popular banners airing this time of the year, a lot of newer stories are also getting much-deserved attention. Amid this, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 has announced a new story arc to be lined up for the upcoming dates. With this, a new teaser video was also put out in the public domain. Here is all you need to know about it.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Steeple Chase Arc Preview OUT

Released on the official Twitter, now X, account of the anime, the teaser displays some visuals from the upcoming storyline. Here, the 30-second clip takes a look at an all-new ending theme song 'Snow Noir' by Sangatsu no Phantasia. You can check out the new teaser right here:

Light Novel Spoilers About Steeple Chase Arc

As mentioned, the Steeple Chase Arc takes up the plot from the 13th Volume of the LN. The school is about witnessing the National Magic High School Goodwill Competitive Magic Tournament, better known as the Nine Schools Competition. As the name suggests, the tournament includes the participation of nine schools in a series of well-designed games.

With only a month to prepare, the schools are given a short window to choose their best faces and pit them against the best in the world. However, the competition is not the only focus of the story. A secret conspiracy is brewing under the curtains, as Tatsuya finds an anonymous letter ahead of the matches. Thus, an investigation of the danger is also a part of this arc.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Steeple Chase Arc: Release Date

As mentioned in the teaser, and reported by ANN, the Steeple Chase Arc of The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 begins May 3, 2024. The series will continue to put out new episodes only on the official pages of Crunchyroll.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

