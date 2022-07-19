6 Best body lotions for men that are deeply nourishing

Worried that your skin is losing its natural hydration and turning out dry and flaky? Chances are high that these might be the signs of lack of nourishment and loss of moisturization. In order to retain the moisture back, all you have to do is slather a good moisturizing body lotion. Here we have curated a list of the best body lotions for men that offer intense hydration and keep the skin supple. Based on skin-friendly ingredients and body types, these lotions for men ensure the pH balance of the skin is maintained during all seasons. Go ahead and take a look.

Here are the best body lotions for men for deep nourishment.

Scroll on to check out the best body lotions for men from Amazon.

1. Victoria's Secret VS Him Platinum Lotion

Indulge in self-care with the Victoria’s Secret Platinum lotion that is loaded with an aromatic woody fragrance. The scent notes of Sichuan pepper, oakmoss, and violet leaf blended together to give a deep satisfaction after a shower. It is a fast-absorbing, skin-nourishing lotion that adds the perfect touch of scent.

Price: $25.00

2. Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion

Jack Black Cool Moisture body lotion for men is a lightweight, quick-penetrating lotion that helps nourish skin as it cools, soothes, and hydrates. It offers deep hydration and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. It is made with special ingredients that calm and refreshes overheated skin.

Price: $30.00

3. Old Spice Daily Hydration Hand & Body Lotion for Men

Old Spice Daily Hydration Hand & Body Lotion for Men is enriched with Hemp Seed Oil that provides all-day skin hydration. It is an answer to irritating dry skin. It features a lightweight formula infused with hemp seed oil to deeply condition and provides all-day hydration. It has a modern masculine fragrance with deep Tonka and amber essence at the core, punctuated by dry leather and warm cardamom and black pepper notes.

Price: $21.72

4. Brickell Men's Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Men

Brickell all natural men's body lotion keeps your skin tight and hydrated in the toughest conditions. It is a smooth, lightweight lotion that offers intense hydration to prevent flakiness and dryness. It is suitable for men of any age with any skin type who want to relieve and prevent dry, cracked skin. This fast-absorbing lotion is packed with potent natural ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to hydrate, protect, and tighten your skin.

Price: $25.00

5. L'Occitane Moisturizing Shea Butter Rich Body Lotion

L'Occitane moisturizing body lotion is packed with Shea Butter and Calendula. Both these ingredients make this body lotion a truly nourishing and hydrating lotion for men. It nourishes and brings comfort to dry skin, leaves the skin lastingly moisturized, and its fluid formula helps soothe feelings of tightness, offering protection against skin dryness day after day.

Price: $35.00

6. Inis the Energy of the Sea Revitalizing Body Lotion

This is a fresh scented body moisturizer with skin-restoring seaweed extracts. The deep moisturizing shea butter present in it nourishes and protects the skin. And it is enriched with antioxidant-rich Vitamin E and Provitamin B5 that help keep skin supple and conditioned. Its fragrance leaves skin scented with the sparkling, clean scent of Inis.

Price: $35.00

Our list of the best body lotions for men has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a skin body lotion or cream based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

