‘I’m Going to Dominate’: Ian Garry Continues to Call Out Colby Covington for UFC Fight

Has Colby Covington met his match? Ian Garry seems to think so. Ever since his win at UFC 298, Ian Garry has set his sights on one target: Colby Covington. He's been calling out Colby consistently, even labeling him a coward in a fiery exchange.

This time, Garry's challenge comes with a twist. In a recent video, he questions Colby's endurance, mockingly dubbed the ‘Cardio King.’

Why the skepticism? Garry highlights Covington's injury last December and now questions its severity. As June 29 approaches, Garry is not just talking a big game; he's promising a quick finish. "I'm going to dominate," he claims.

But will Colby step up and test Garry's bold claims at UFC 303?

First-Round Finish or Cardio War? Ian Garry Predicts Domination Over Covington

Ian Garry isn't holding back. In his latest video, he throws down the gauntlet, openly challenging Colby Covington's fitness and fighting spirit. "You want to call Colby the Cardio King? Let's find out," Garry taunts. He's clearly unimpressed with Covington's injury excuse.

"His foot's sore. He broke his foot in December. It's April. It'll be six months by June. But no, his foot's sore," Garry says, his tone dripping with sarcasm.

Moreover, Garry is confident about the outcome, boasting, "Vamos, Colby. And no, I'm not going to out-cardio him. I'm going to finish him in one. I don't need any cardio for him." His words send a clear message: he's here to prove himself against what he sees as lesser competition.

"This is for the rest of the division. I'm going to dominate. Dominate," he declares.

Conversely, Colby Covington has been less than enthusiastic about Garry's challenges. Previously, on the Hodgetwins podcast, Covington dismissed Garry's callouts as not being serious business. "There’s this kid that’s been calling me out," Covington remarked.

"This kid, Ian Garry, he’s a nobody. I gave him some stipulations and said, 'Hey man, if you want to fight me, you have to show me you’re serious about business.'"

Covington's response suggests he sees Garry as more of an annoyance than a legitimate threat, yet the ongoing verbal jabs from Garry might just push him to accept the challenge.

Will Covington step into the Octagon and prove he's more than just talk, or will Garry's confidence translate into a decisive victory? What do you think?