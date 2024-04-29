13 Suniel Shetty famous dialogues that are still fresh in fans’ memories

Suniel Shetty, aka Anna, is one of the finest actors of Bollywood who has given more than 100 films in a career spanning over 30 years. Famous for his blockbusters like Mohra, Border, Hum Hain Bemisaal, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, and others, the actor has charmed audiences with his stunning screen presence and excellent acting skills. He has also produced movies like Bhagam Bhag, Mission Istanbul, and Loot and has hosted some Indian reality TV shows.

Besides his outstanding performances, Suniel Shetty's famous dialogues are still fresh in his fans' memories. Further, what made a powerful impact was his dedication to his character.

13 Suniel Shetty dialogues that you must revisit

1. Main tumhe bhool jaaun yeh ho nahin sakta… aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga

This Suniel Shetty dialogue from Dhadkan gave new love goals at that time. The film was released in 2000 and became a favorite of Suniel Shetty fans. The romantic drama was a big hit and also starred Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

2. Iss janam toh kya.. woh saat janmon tak jeet nahi skata

Dhadkan depicted unrequited love, and Suniel Shetty became immensely popular for his character Dev. This Dhadkan dialogue, which Suniel Shetty delivered beautifully, portrayed the agony of a lover. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Mohabbat aur pagalpan ka bahut purana rishta hai

This famous Suniel Shetty dialogue from the film Border also gained much attention from the audience. It depicted the great love of soldiers for their nation. The film was released in 1997 and also starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, and Tabu in essential roles.

4. Kaun saala marta hai… aur agar marr bhi gaya memsaab… toh humesha ke liye dhadkunga tumhare seene mein… tumhari dhadkan bankar

Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty's dialogues gained a lot of popularity, and even after two decades, fans rewatched the film for their favorite character, Dev. The film depicted mad love that knew no bounds. Anjali, played by Shilpa, is in love with Dev, played by Suniel Shetty, but she is married off to Ram (Akshay Kumar). The romantic drama also boasted of its list of hit love songs.

5. Pyaar toh usne kiya, humne toh bas dillagi ki

Anna received acclaim for his role in the 1994 film Dilwale, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was a super hit at the box office, and Suniel Shetty's famous dialogue from Dilwale won the hearts of his fans.

6. Business mein unchain kameenepan se nahi, commitment poora karne se milti hai

This Suniel Shetty dialogue from Khel was also on the list of his famous scenes. Dev Maliya, played by Suniel Shetty, is a millionaire who wants to marry an interior designer, Saanjh (by Celina Jaitley). In the film, Anna plays the villain and is a fraudulent businessman.

7. Mujrim maa ke pet se janam nahi leta, usey janam deta hai tumhara kanoon, tumhari police

Suniel Shetty's dialogues impressed his audiences, and the actor gave hit after hit. In the film Mohra, Shetty’s character Vishal Agnihotri gets into an argument with police inspector Amar Saxena and says these lines.

8. Mohabbat krne wale kabhi mohabbat ke dushmann nahi hote

Suniel Shetty delivers this powerful dialogue in the film Refugee. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Advertisement

9. Jawani ke din kamaal ke hote hain

Suniel Shetty plays a villain in the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na. Sunil received praise for his character, Raghavan Datta.

10. Zaroori Nahin hai ki jail mein rehne wala har insaan mujrim hota hai

This Suniel Shetty dialogue is from the film Gopi Kishan, released in 1994. The action-comedy movie also starred Karisma Kapoor, where Shetty had a doppelgänger. Fans loved Shetty’s acting, and these lines got a lot of attention from audiences.

11. Dil Ka rog kisi ko nahi hona chahiye, jaanleva hota hai

The 2001 romantic film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat also starred Arjun Rampal and Aftab Shivdasani. Yash Sabharwal, played by Shetty, is in love with Isha Nair (Keerthi Reddy) and indirectly says this to her as she works for heart patients.

12. Apni maa ko insaaf dilane ke liye mere paas tumhari wardi ke sivaay doosra chaara bhi toh nahi tha

When Kishan played by Suniel Shetty confronts his doppelgänger Gopi, he says these lines. He explains why he misused Gopi’s identity. The 1994 film was a hit in its time.

13. Kehte hain pyaar marta nahi, aur suna hai tumne toh esa pyaar kiya hai ki koi pyaar karne wala hi usey samajh sakta hai

This is one of Suniel Shetty’s famous dialogues, which he said in the film Qayamat. Akram Sheikh, played by Anna, is a CBI officer on a mission to catch three terrorists. He says these lines to Rachit, played by Ajay Devgn.

Suniel Shetty’s famous dialogues had a deep impact on the fans. Shetty also gained popularity because of his versatile roles in the films. Anna’s performances and dialogues are still fresh in the fans’ memories. Tell us which of his dialogues is your favorite.

ALSO READ: 10 Rajpal Yadav funny dialogues that never fail to give hearty laughter