EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam to go on floors in May

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran came on the screen together for the very first time and made a sensational film called Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The movie directed by Prashanth Neel was a massive success with a second part announced at the same time.

According to an exclusive update given to Pinkvilla, we have come to know that the film’s sequel Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is all set to begin its shoot in May onwards. This development is certain to send waves of excitement among Rebel fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news about the much-anticipated follow-up.

Salaar's forthcoming sequel is anticipated to pick up the narrative from where the first installment left off. The inaugural film concluded on a cliffhanger note, hinting at an imminent showdown between Prabhas and Prithviraj's characters in the follow-up.

Akin to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the sequel is anticipated to simultaneously function as a prequel and sequel, delving into the events that transpired between the once-inseparable friends who were like brothers. As cinephiles are aware, Prashanth Neel's directorial venture is an ambitious retelling of his Kannada debut Ugramm, with the core narrative expanded to a grand and grandiose scale.

Moreover, the movie presents an ensemble cast of actors including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and many more in key roles. The first installment was generally received with positive reviews with many critics praising the film’s story, world-building, narration, and much more.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen on the big screen in the leading role for the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life. The film based on a novel of the same name was a survival thriller with the actor playing a hard-hitting role.

The actor is set to appear on the big screen with his comedy film Guruvayoorambala Nadayil starring alongside Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, and many more.

Prabhas’ next

Prabhas is all geared up for the release of his next film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Aswin. The sci-fi movie set in the post-apocalyptic world features an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 27th, 2024.

