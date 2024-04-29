Shraddha Kapoor to headline rumored beau Rahul Mody's next movie? Here’s what we know

Shraddha Kapoor frequently makes headlines for her rumored romance with Rahul Mody. They have been spotted together previously. And now there are reports that Rahul Mody will fund the actress's next project. According to a recent report, specifics are still being kept under wraps.

Shraddha Kapoor to headline Rahul Mody's next project

According to a report by Mid Day, a source was quoted saying, "The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house."

About Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

According to Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul might be making their relationship official anytime soon, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight. They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures. Each snap captured various expressions of her. However, it was the locket around her neck that caught everyone’s attention. It had a chain around the letter ‘R’.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

The actress was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film emerged as a success at the box office. She will be next seen in Stree 2. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Additionally, the horror comedy will have a cameo by Varun Dhawan who will reprise his character of Bhediya in the film since both Stree and Bhediya are a part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe. The film is slated to release on August 31. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen making a cameo appearance.

