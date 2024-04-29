New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder is all set for an epic face-off against the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in their Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.

The Thunder, leading the all-time regular season series with a 42-32 score, also swept the first three meetings this season. Moreover, this is the inaugural playoff series between these two franchises, and the Thunder convincingly holds a 3-0 edge.

Will Zion Williamson Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Zion Williamson, unfortunately, won't be competing against the Thunder due to a hamstring injury he had against the Lakers on April 16. His absence from this contest could notably impact the game.

After a missed opportunity in Game 1, the New Orleans Pelicans couldn't match the same intensity in the next two games.

Suffering setbacks in the last two games by a humungous 53 points, the Pelicans find themselves in a precarious 3-0 series deficit.

In Game 3 against Oklahoma City, despite leading 7-2 initially, the Pelicans fell behind by four after the first quarter.

They remained behind for the rest of the game, coming closest to drawing level with just under 5 minutes remaining in the first half. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The subsequent 20-7 run outscored them, leaving them 14 points adrift at halftime.

Advertisement

The second half was no different. The Pelicans' deficit never got below 10 points, and they ended up losing the game. Shooting only 38.1% from the field and 28% from three-point range, they also gave up the ball 20 times. Their top-scorer was Brandon Ingram, who managed 19 points.

The Pelicans rank 16th in the league in scoring offense during the postseason, averaging 89.7 points per game this season. They stand 6th in rebounding, contributing 44 boards a game, while they rank 15th in assists, averaging 18.7 per game.

In terms of postseason scoring defense, the Pelicans come 10th in the league, conceding 108 points per game so far. CJ McCollum, averaging 17 points and 5.7 assists per game, leads the Pelicans in the postseason. Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Herbert Jones are reliable secondary scoring options.

Najj Marshall, Matt Ryan, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Hawkins, and Cody Zeller are all critical contributors to the Pelicans' squad.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

When And Where To Watch

When: Monday, April 29

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: NBA TV

Live stream: Sling

New Orleans Pelicans Players Stats Against The Thunder

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 8 games against the Kings in his career.

Herbert Jones

Herbert Jones has averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 11 games versus the Kings in his career.

Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Out

Zion Williamson (hamstring strain)

Questionable

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle sprain)

OKC Thunder

Nobody is on their injury report.

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Deets Inside