WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi ditches her car for auto ride; says, ‘Auto me jada maza ata hai’
Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, who has gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 17, was recently spotted enjoying auto rides. Check it out!
Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, has gained popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Though things were tough for her at first, now she's getting a lot of career opportunities.
Khanzaadi continues to make headlines with her frequent appearances. Most recently, she was spotted in the city, captivating the attention of paparazzi and fans alike with her magnetic presence.
Khanzaadi enjoys auto rides
Embracing the moment, Khanzaadi candidly engaged with photographers, showcasing her vibrant personality. She spoke about enjoying auto rides in Mumbai and then said, “Mujhe maza aata hai auto mein. Auto sasta bhi hota hai acha bhi hota hai, Khula Khula. Abhi mask laga kar ghumna padta hai. (I enjoy traveling in an auto. Autos are both cheap and good, open and spacious. Now, I had to roam wearing a mask).”
Khanzaadi stuns in a pink outfit
The rapper looked gorgeous in a baby pink schiffli bodycon dress with full sleeves, complemented by her sleek hairstyle. She wore pearl earrings to accessorize her ensemble. Keeping her makeup minimal, Khanzaadi wore a lovely blush pink look that's sure to captivate. Her flawless eye makeup featured soft pink eyeshadow, giving her eyes a delicate and dreamy look, and making her look absolutely adorable.
In the early episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi found themselves at odds, but their disagreement transformed into a heartwarming friendship. As their bond grew stronger, rumors of mutual affection began to circulate. Though they openly admitted their fondness for each other, their relationship was frequently questioned as 'fake' by others on the show. Ultimately, Khanzaadi was unexpectedly eliminated from the show before anticipated.
About Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi
Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi started her career on the rap-music-focused reality show MTV Hustle 2.0, judged by Badshah and four group leaders including EPR, Dino James, King, and Dee MC.
She later joined MTV Splitsvilla. Following her stint on Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi featured in several music videos including "Sab Sahi, Konwa, and Rangreza, often alongside her former BB17 housemate Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 rider.
