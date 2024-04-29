Shruti Haasan talks about dealing with menstruation while on sets; ‘I still suffer from like really bad cramps’

Shruti Haasan is known to be a very active celebrity on the Internet. She often stars in films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and predominantly Telugu. The actress always tries to be candid about her conversations and is usually seen speaking from the heart.

In one such heart-to-heart conversation with HAUTERRFLY, Shruti Haasan shed some light on women working in movies even while enduring the challenge of menstruation. The actress revealed how many women suffer from periods and period cramps even while shooting for films.

The actress said, “I still suffer from like really bad cramps. It is also hard for actors to perform dances or stunts during this time.” She added that actresses don’t look their best or feel their best under such conditions and even feel bloated because of it.

Shruti Haasan about dealing with period cramps during film shoots

Talking more in detail about the conditions of women during mensuration, Shruti said it would be a great deal if people had more sensibility in that department. She even defined it as a double-edged sword, with women having to deal with a constant battle with their bodies while the body is just doing what it was designed to do.

Shruti went on to conclude with how some women have comfortable periods, but many, like herself, don’t. They only want to have something warm with themselves and cry a little bit because of how painful it can be.

Shruti Haasan’s next

Shruti Haasan was last seen in 2023 in the Prashanth Neel film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The neo-noir action movie was a massive hit on the big screens and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The film is already set to have a sequel called Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, which will begin its shoot moving along, and Shruti reprising her role from the first. Moreover, the actress is set to play the lead role opposite Adivi Sesh in the movie Dacoit.

Besides this, she is also rumored to be playing the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the official casting of the film hasn’t been revealed yet, but interestingly, Shruti and Lokesh did star together in the former’s musical video called Inimel.

