Worried about body acne and cellulite? Here are 7 body scrubs to exfoliate and soothe your skin

Your body deserves the same care you offer your face. Yes, cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising can only keep the skin glowing and smooth throughout your life. Body acne, cysts on the back, cellulite and other skin issues in your body is not to be ignored as the inflammations may spread and make it worse than what it already is. Gentle exfoliation removes dirt, oil residues and also sticky dead cells and baby hairs from your body making it clean and cool. It also removes dry or dull skin, increases blood circulation and improves your skin's appearance. This is why you should always opt for a body scrub to soothe your skin and help your body glow. Scroll on and shop these 7 body scrubs to win flawless and healthy skin.

Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Providing the best exfoliating experience, this pink salt body scrub can be used on foot, face, hands and body to scrub away unwanted toxins and dead skin cells. It will help reduce the appearance of acne, cellulite, blackheads, wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, shaving bumps and stretch marks.

Price: 32.99 USD

Buy Now

Brown Sugar Body Scrub

While most salt scrubs can be too harsh for sensitive skin, this brown sugar scrub scrubs away dead skin cells and makes way for the healthier without causing any side effects. It's perfect for all skin types and can also be used as a lip scrub.

Price: 11.99 USD

Buy Now

Pink Sea Salt & Rosewater

This sweet-smelling lightweight scrub, foams into a rich lather and rinses to reveal softer, more supple skin. It softens and hydrates skin while it exfoliates and is also free of paraben, sulfate and other toxins.

Price: 5.74 USD

Buy Now

Coconut and Hibiscus Body Scrub

Our skin becomes dull and dry if bathing is the only care you do for your body. Gentle exfoliation with this shea butter and coconut oil scrub will moisturise and gives your skin a fresh feel It also helps in reducing cellulite and vanish stretch marks and the appearance of seasonal body acne.

Price: 8.97 USD

Buy Now

Lavender Oil Body Scrub

This salt scrub is known to increase circulation and assist in the rejuvenation of your cells. With its calming effect and divine fragrance, lavender oil has the benefits of reducing wrinkles, fighting acne and addressing dull skin.

Price: 9.98 USD

Buy Now

Sweet Orange Body Scrub

Infused with organic aloe vera juice, coconut oil and other beneficial ingredients for supple and smooth looking skin, this sweet orange body scrub helps brighten up dry, wintertime skin and also exfoliate and nourish your skin.

Price: 11.98 USD

Buy Now

Coffee Scrub

Coffee scrubs are best for addressing acne and cellulite issues. It also fights the appearance of premature skin ageing like wrinkles, sun spots, and fine lines. Coffee grounds in this scrub acts as a mechanical exfoliate that helps to scrub away dead skin and bring you a fresh glow.

Price: 10.15 USD

Buy Now

Before using any scrub, do a patch test near your elbows to test for any allergic reactions.

Also Read: Do you dream of clear skin: 5 Best Niacinamide serums to help you achieve your dream