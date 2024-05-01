13 PHOTOS and VIDEOS: A sneak peek into Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad house

Pan-India sensation Ram Charan and his better half Upasana Konidela are undeniably one of the most celebrated couples in the Industry. The two of them have continually showcased their strong bond and emotional contribution to each other.

Upasana is also well known for her social media presence, in which she posts about her daily life, her newborn baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela, and her furry friends. She also provides a glimpse of her lavish home, which is simply a heaven on earth. So, without any further ado, let's have a look.

A short tour into Ram Charan and Upasana's dream home

Ram Charan and Upasana's home is located in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, one of the most exotic locations in the city, situated near many other posh areas. The dream house was created by Ram Charan's friend Tarun Tahilani, a fashion designer by profession.

Living Room

The living room of Ram Charan and Upasana's house is fully decorated with stylish artifacts, with a gentle touch of wooden panels placed on doors and walls. The room also shows a wonderful set of paintings that showcase the artistic approach used to decorate the living area.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's living room

Dining Room

The dining area has been designed with a sense of authenticity to bring smiles and laughs as they sit together to eat. The room is surrounded by flashy lights and antique designs, along with retro-style dining chairs on which an elephant symbol has been crafted.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's dining room

Study Room

The study room is another picturesque moment for the person. It is covered with black curtains and curated with many artifacts around a long wooden study table designed elegantly.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's study room

Garden Area

Ram Charan and Upasana both love to embrace the beauty of nature, which is why the power couple has a long grassy area filled with plants and trees to provide a sense of peace among the calmness of nature.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's Garden area

Pooja Room

The Pooja Room in the house is filled with pictures of many Hindu deities as their whole family gathers together to celebrate auspicious occasions. The wall of the temple side has been beautifully decorated with traditional green leaves in a South Indian manner.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's Pooja room

Kitchen Area

The kitchen side of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's house has all the exotic and finest qualities that one needs to have in his living space. The kitchen's shelf is made of white marble, and the modular area is covered in a completely white texture.

Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's Kitchen area

Ram Charan's upcoming films

Ram Charan is all set to appear in Shankar Shanmugam's political thriller Game Changer, which features Kiara Advani opposite him. The film also stars S J Suryah, Anjali, Nassar, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in pivotal roles.

Dil Raju and Sirish have produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Game Changer will be distributed in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Besides Game Changer, Ram Charan is working on his next big project, RC16, a Telugu-language film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. Buchi Babu Sana wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinema.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has also collaborated with Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar on his upcoming film, tentatively named RC17, which marks their second collaboration after the 2018 action drama Rangasthalam.

