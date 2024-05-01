According to Michael Jordan, in the documentary The Last Dance, the Bulls legend’s final conversation with his father, James Jordan ultimately led to the NBA icon's decision to retire from basketball and pursue baseball.

MJ’s father was a BIG supporter of his NBA dreams. However, James Sr. was also a big baseball fan and had wished to see the 6X-NBA champion as an MLB star. In fact, Baseball was the first sport James Sr. introduced to Michael.

In 1993, things turned dark when James Sr. was murdered. This was heavily devastating for young Michael Jordan. Apparently, one of his last conversations with his father revolved around baseball. James Sr. pushed Michael to chase his childhood dream of playing America’s favorite pastime.

So, the obvious happened. The pain of losing his father alongside the constant replays of conversation with his father about baseball, led Michael to question his commitment to basketball. Jordan started feeling a sense of detachment from the game he once dominated.

Next, shocking the entire NBA world, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA in October 1993. Honoring his father's dream, Michael joined the minor league baseball team, Birmingham Barons, affiliated with the Chicago White Sox. However, Jordan didn't quite capture the same magic on the baseball field as he did on the basketball court.

It became clear that basketball was Jordan's true passion. He returned to the NBA in 1995 with the Chicago Bulls, famously stating, "I'm back." And, this was the beginning of his second three-peat championship run with the Bulls.

How was Michael Jordan's father murdered?

On July 23rd, 1993, James Jordan was returning home from a golfing trip. He reportedly pulled over on a highway in Lumberton, North Carolina, to rest inside his car. Two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, came across James' car and decided to rob him.

Green and Demery fled the scene with James' car and belongings, including his championship rings from his son Michael. Unfortunately for them, they also used James' cell phone, which led to their quick apprehension.

Accounts differ on exactly what transpired. Demery testified that they only planned to tie James up, but Green shot him in the chest when he woke up. Green never testified in his defense.

Both Demery and Green were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996. They were sentenced to life imprisonment.