Ilia Topuria Chooses to Face THIS UFC Fighter First Before Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski: Details Inside

Ilia Topuria captured the UFC Featherweight championship this year in February at UFC 298 pay-per-view after he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in round two of their championship fight. Alexander Volkanovski faced the first defeat in the featherweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski fought Islam Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294 last year on short notice eleven days after Charles Oliviera, former lightweight champion, got injured during his training camp and was announced unfit to compete inside the octagon.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski's first match was a very competitive five-round fight. However, the Dagestani champions managed to defeat Volk for the first time in his UFC career via a slip decision. Many UFC fans doubted the judges' scores and expressed that Volkanovski actually defeated Islam.

At UFC 294, Islam Makhachev answered all the questions after he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the first round of their championship fight and shocked the world. Fans still believe The Great lost against Ilia because he returned too soon after he was knocked out at UFC 294.

Now, fans are excited about who will face the newly crowned UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. Two heavy favorites are former champions Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch or Max Holloway, who recently knocked out Justin Geathje at UFC 300.

Ilia Topuria Wants To Face This UFC Fighter

Ilia Topuria recently gave an interview on Webpositer where he revealed that instead of fighting Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch or fighting newly crowned BMF Champion Max Holloway, he will face this UFC featherweight contender.

Ilia said, "If the BMF belt is not on the line, the only thing that makes it relevant, I would first give Volkanovski the opportunity for a rematch, Before that, I would fight Brian Ortega, who was much closer to finishing Volkanovski in one fight than Max did in three."

"Brain Ortega always puts his face in there and he fights. He has won his last fight, he has several good victories. Would I like to go ahead against him, of course, I would, because right now it's like who but him."

