Revisiting Lady Gaga's viral Met Gala moment: 4 times she stripped down to unveil a stunning look in black lingerie

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta AKA Lady Gaga is not just a pop singer but also a fashion icon. Her style is unparalleled as she often dons unconventional outfits, the kind that most celebs refrain from wearing. Lady Gaga’s influence on fashion extends beyond her clothing choices. She’s also renowned for her hairstyles and make-up and OTT accessories. One of Lady Gaga’s most distinctive traits is that she is incredibly pushy with her style and seems unfazed by others opinions and she knows how to carry remarkable looks.

When Lady Gaga is such a significant fashion icon, she couldn’t stay behind at the Met Gala, an event where celebrities get the chance to showcase out-of-the-box fashion. Now that the 2024 Met Gala is approaching, let's take a moment to revisit Lady Gaga's iconic moment from the 2019 Met Gala, which was incredibly bold and daring.

Lady Gaga’s outfit transformations

Lady Gaga, the queen of pop and fashion, impressed everyone at the Met Gala 2019 with her jaw-dropping fashion display. The Annual Met Gala's theme was Camp Notes on fashion which paid homage to Susan Sontag's essay of the same name but Gaga took the theme to a whole new level by changing her outfit not once, not twice, but four times!

Her first look was a grand entrance in a billowing hot pink gown by Brandon Maxwell. Her retinue fluttered her enormous dress as though they were laying down a canvas. As if that wasn’t enough, she dramatically took off the pink gown and revealed another outfit underneath- a black strapless gown with a voluminous and dramatic skirt.

But Mother Monster was not done yet, she continued to surprise and enrapture the photographers and onlookers on the sidelines with two more outfit changes. She then revealed a bright pink column dress complete with giant sunglasses and a retro-inspired hairdo, followed by a glittering black lingerie-inspired ensemble complete with fishnet stockings and sky-high platform boots.

Lady Gaga’s jewelry and accessories

The house of Gucci actress' jewelry enhanced her already gorgeous appearances and went well with her ostentatious attire. Additionally, Gaga wore $2 Million worth of Tiffany diamonds, which included a small bow adorned 18K gold necklace.

Lady Gaga’s Met Gala appearance left everyone in awe and also further solidified her status as a legend in music and fashion. Lady Gaga always keeps pushing the envelope of what’s possible on the red carpet and beyond with her audacious style and bold demeanour. Now we eagerly await to see with which new look Lady Gaga surprises us at the Met Gala 2024

