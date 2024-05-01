Charlotte Flair's accomplishments and legacy have solidified her as the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history. With a total of fourteen title reigns, The Queen's Championship dominance is unparalleled, with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch coming close. Trish and Becky have seven title reigns each, but their numbers are still far behind the fourteen-time Women's Champion.

Presently, the 38-year-old is sidelined due to an injury. On an edition of SmackDown in December 2023, Flair was hurt during her bout against Asuka. The knee injury forced her to miss the road to WrestleMania, with The Queen skipping her second Show of Shows of her career since the main roster promotion. She is anticipated to return within a couple of months.

The Queen has chased or kept the Women's Championship around her waist for the majority of her career. However, upon her return, she should refrain from the title picture.

WWE's women's roster has many promising talents now

Many things have altered since the last appearance of Charlotte Flair. The WWE women's division is stacked with some top-tier talents. Even though Rhea Ripley has been sidelined due to an injury, the likes of Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Io Shirai, and Bianca Belair are among notable and younger stars.

These standout performers must receive more opportunities in the Women's Titles, especially taking into account that WWE has entered a new era.

Charlotte does not need to prove anything

Charlotte Flair boasts the record of winning the Women's Championship fourteen times, in addition to her two NXT Women's Championship reigns. She has been in the spotlight throughout her career and even inserted herself in the main event of WrestleMania 35 when it should have taken place between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

Charlotte, with her record-breaking accolades, has already established a legacy, and she doesn't have to prove anything by eyeing the Women's Championship once again. She could do a great job in a non-title feud.

It is repetitive to see Charlotte in the title picture

Although Charlotte is an incredible talent, seeing her in the Championship picture has become tiresome and repetitive. After stepping into the new era, a majority of fans would be elated to see new women's championship feuds in the new era.

For instance, a myriad of fans might have the least amount of interest if Charlotte Flair comes back and goes after the current World Women's Champion and her old rival Becky Lynch. Instead, Flair can face younger talents and elevate them.

