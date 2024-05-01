The Quintessential Quintuplets Watch Order: How To Watch The Series In Chronological Order

With the announcement of the Honeymoon series after the final movie, the fans of The Quintessential Quintuplets are going gaga over the show's return. Well, it has certainly been a long time since the series bid farewell to its fans. And if you wish to rewatch the franchise before the new anime project comes out, this list is for you.

Also known as Go-Tōbun no Hanayome, The Quintessential Quintuplets is one of the most popular harem comedy series of the last five years. The manga, written by Negi Haruba, first came out in 2017, and went on until 2020, with 14 published volumes. Alongside, the anime was greenlit under Tezuka Productions to come out in 2019. There are two consecutive seasons to the series, one finale movie. Here is where to start, and how you can go along, viewing the series in the right order.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Watch Order

I. The Quintessential Quintuplets (Season 1)

12 Episodes

The foremost starting point for the series is the first season. Here, the story takes a slow delve into the world of the quintuplets and Futaro. We meet Futaro Uesugi, a young high schooler, who is struggling with his finances only daily. This is where the five sisters enter his life. The boy gets the offer to be a tutor to these five girls, only to find out the reason behind the huge sum of money he is being offered. Chaos enters his life the moment he steps foot in the mansion where these five sisters live.

II. The Quintessential Quintuplets (Season 2)

12 Episodes

Proceeding to the second season, the sequel picks up the story right at the place where the first one leaves the viewers. This time around, romance and drama take up more of the plot than academics. As Futaro starts getting involved with the sisters, the other ones begin to notice. And thus, the tug of war between the sisters begins. The second season displays a more character-driven story as compared to the first one.

III. The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

While a lot of the fans were expecting a third season, the makers dropped the announcement for the movie, which was posed as the finale to the series. Released in May 2022, the movie takes a romantic turn. Here, Futaro Uesugi confesses his love to Nakano and promises to be with her.

On the other side, fans also get to delve into the personal lives and character journies of each of the sisters. By the end of the movie, the story leaps only to showcase a wedding outing.

IV. Upcoming anime project

On the 5th Anniversary celebration of the series, the makers announced a new 'Honeymoon' Project for The Quintessential Quintuplets. And thus, this will be the fourth outing from the franchise. We will be sure to add more updates on this new project as they come.

