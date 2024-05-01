Alexander Volkanovski Claims Max Holloway Can Defeat Ilia Topuria in UFC Fight: DETAILS

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski claimed that newly crowned UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway could defeat newly crowned UFC Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight championship this year after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in February at UFC 298 pay-per-view. El Matador will defend his championship for the first time, and he is most likely to defend it against Max Holloway or former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Recently, Alexander Volkanovski appeared on MainEventTV, where he shared his thoughts on Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria and a potential rematch with Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski said, "I know I can do a much better job. I didn't fight my fight, and he capitalized, so credit to him. But I know I can go out there and make that fight look easy. I also believe Max can go out there and make that fight look easy. Topuria is very dangerous, a great fighter. But I don't think he's as good as he thinks he is. And, of course, he caught me, right? So I can't really say much."

"So I need to show everyone. I know I can do it, too. And I'm also quite confident Max can too, which is why I didn't want him fighting Topuria before I did."

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

1. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

- Date: Feb. 17, 2024

- Result: Loss

- Opponent: Ilia Topuria

- Method: KO

2. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

- Date: Oct. 21, 2023

- Result: Loss (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: Kick; Round 1, 3:06

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

- Date: Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Yair Rodriguez

- Method: Punches; Round 3, 4:19

4. UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

- Date: Feb. 11, 2023

- Result: Loss (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Date: Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

6. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

- Date: Apr. 09, 2022

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Chan Sung Jung

- Method: Punches; Round 4, 0:45





7. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

- Date: Sep. 25, 2021

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Brian Ortega

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

8. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

- Date: Jul. 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Split Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision); 5 rounds

9. UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

- Date: Dec. 14, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

10. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade

- Date: May. 11, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Jose Aldo

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 3 rounds

