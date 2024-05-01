WATCH: Karan Johar's son Yash refuses to present him gift on his birthday; here's what happened next

Karan Johar, a devoted father, maintains a delightful relationship with his children Yash and Roohi. He frequently offers glimpses of their close bond, and today was no exception.

As his birthday approaches on May 25, Karan shared a hilarious video on Wednesday, featuring his kids Yash and Roohi. Curious about what they would gift him, Karan was delighted by Roohi's answer, but Yash's response caught him off guard, leaving him shocked.

Karan Johar disinherits son Yash and gives everything to daughter Roohi

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a candid moment with his kids. In the video, they're all seated on a couch, with Karan behind the camera.

He asks, "Hey, it’s my birthday month. What am I getting this month?" Roohi sweetly responds, "From me, you are gonna get love." Karan expresses his gratitude, saying, "Aww, thank you Roohi, I love that." Then, Yash chimes in with an unexpected answer, "You are gonna get nothing from me. And you don’t deserve it." Karan, visibly shocked, retorts, "What! How dare you say this to me."

His caption humorously reads, "Ok! I am disinheriting him! She’s getting everything #roohiandyash." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look:

Farah Khan commented, “A boy after my own heart.” Vishal Dadlani chimed in with, “Hahahahahahahahahahaha, Yash for the win! Although I think Roohi copped out too, but hers was smarter/more gentle! Not to mention, @karanjohar we all saw your overflowing closets courtesy @farahkhankunder. No space in there for gifts!” Manish Malhotra simply dropped heart emojis, while Bhavna Pandey burst out laughing.

Advertisement

Few days ago, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to his Instagram stories and shared a black-and-white image of himself with his sweatshirt covering his mouth. Taking a dig at a couple of people, he said that even though he wants to say many things about them, but he has decided to stay mum and focus on his work.

His caption read, “I have so many things I want to say about what so many people are beginning to say but then ‘Chup raho, abaad raho aur kaam karo’ is what I believe is the way!"

On the professional front, Johar's latest directorial venture was the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and did decent business at the box office.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's cryptic post for stars going under the knife: 'Karlo jitna bhi botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi'