EXCLUSIVE: Here's how to make a fashion statement with silver nose pins

Nose pins are an expression of free-spiritedness, the willingness to try the new and exotic, and of love for the old and new world traditions. If you want to revamp your look or just wish to add some drama to your face - we have got you covered with everyday statement nose pins. From classy diamond-studded ones to designer silver rings to stunning pearl additions and unique designs - there's something for everyone out there.

Quirky Flowery Pin

This is perfect for the free-spirited soul and someone who appreciates artsy bohemian jewellery. Opting for a hand-crafted nose pin, with some ruby pearls or colourful jewels engraved on it would be a perfect choice. Who doesn’t want to adorn a nice piece of art now?

Classic Silver nose pin

If you wish to keep it minimalist and classy, then sporting a simple nose stud would do the trick. It's fuss-free and can jazz up your look in seconds. They come in different colours, so if you wish to add that extra sparkle to your attire, pick your tint.

Nath style nose pin

Designed in the shape of a traditional nath, this nose pin will elevate your ethnic get-up. The nath-style nose pin will accentuate the look of your indo- western ensembles. They are usually made of pearls, precious stones, Kundan or beads. These large rings are widely used by Rajasthani or Marathi brides to flaunt their beauty.

Septum Nose Pin

If you are someone who believes in going big or nothing, then septum nose rings certainly are made for the diva in you. These pins come in various designs, some very prominent and some simple and delicate.

About the author: Harini Prabakar, Co-Founder & COO, Divas Mantra

