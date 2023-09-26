Try the Viral 2 2 2 Method Metabolism for Effective Weight Loss

Dr. Ian K. Smith's 2 2 2 method metabolism is a straightforward 6-week plan for efficient weight loss. Dr. Ian, the well-known American physician and TV host, introduced the 2 2 2 methods to boost metabolism in his book, 'Met Flex Diet - Burn Better Fuel, Burn More Fat.' This program aims to help you afford to lose around 20 pounds in six weeks.

Millions of Americans spend billions on weight loss programs and supplements. Thus the program comes in handy as a cost-effective method. The focus here is on flexible fat burning through dietary changes.

Dr. Ian, famous for hosting 'The Doctors' and 'HealthWatch’, has also written numerous other health and weight loss books, making him a trusted expert. In 2010, he was chosen to serve on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Let's see what's the expert's insight on dieting and discover the 2 2 2 method for metabolism.

Dr. Ian Smith's 2 2 2 Technique - An Overview of the 6-week Program

Dr. Ian Smith was causing quite a stir on the internet with his latest viral video, where he unveils an innovative approach to boost your metabolism. This video has taken the social media world by storm, racking views and likes. The video is all about Dr. Ian sharing the secret of the 2 2 2 method, a groundbreaking program designed to enhance your metabolic rate and flexibility.

Metabolic flexibility is crucial because some people are excellent at burning carbohydrates but struggle with fats, while others excel at burning fats but falter with carbs. To truly achieve effective weight loss, both carbohydrates and fats need to be efficiently burned by your body ( 1 ). But sometimes, your metabolism gets stuck, and that's where the 6-week 2 2 2 program comes in.

This program offers a solution to unstuck your metabolism by incorporating balanced macronutrients for energy along with intermittent fasting sprinkled in. Dr. Ian's book 'The Met Flex Diet' provides a daily meal plan with customizable options, all of which are not only delicious but also budget-friendly. The benefits extend beyond body fat mass and include reduced blood pressure and healthier blood cholesterol and insulin levels ( 2 ).

The 2 2 2 method metabolism is a 6-week journey divided into two phases.

The first two weeks focus on consuming two daily meals packed with carbohydrates and proteins, including options like pasta, omelets, pancakes, and bacon. During this period, your body learns how to burn carbs efficiently. In the second phase, which spans four weeks, you alternate between carb loading and a ketogenic diet. This part of the program introduces dishes featuring fatty fish like salmon and steaks with green beans to reduce body fat storage.

Dr. Ian Smith on President Obama’s Fitness Council

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, once teamed up with kids from Washington, DC, to kickstart the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition. This council was a big deal because it aimed not only at physical activity and fitness but also at healthy eating. They wanted to get people moving and eating right, and that's where Dr. Ian Smith comes into play.

Born back in 1969, Dr. Ian Smith has quite the educational journey. He finished high school at Immaculate High School and then went on to get his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College in 1992. After that, he got a Masters in Science Education from Columbia University in 1993. But he didn't stop there; he also attended Dartmouth Medical School and completed the last part of his medical education at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Now, besides serving on the President's council, Dr. Ian Smith is known for being an author and hosting medical shows on TV.

Ways to Lose Weight with the Viral Trend - 2 2 2 Method Explained

The 2 2 2 diet is not a fancy fad diet that is about restrictions. It’s all about eating smart. This diet is especially for people in their 30s and 40s who might be struggling to shed some pounds due to a cranky metabolism. So, it's not like you can't enjoy your favorite foods like pizza and bacon, or even have a drink occasionally. In fact, spicy foods and beverages such as coffee and oolong tea can help boost metabolism. But there's a method to it, and Dr. Ian Smith calls it the 5:2 approach.

Here's how it works:

Pick any five days each week to eat normally, focusing on healthy versions of the foods you love, and stop when you're satisfied.

Then, cut your caloric intake to as low as 800 calories on the two remaining days.

Follow Intermittent Fasting

If you wake up at 8, hold off on eating until it's at least 10. That gives you a 12-hour fasting window from 10 at night to 10 in the morning. Believe it or not, that 12-hour window is excellent for burning fat. Some even follow alternate-day fasting for its beneficial effects.

It's all about going back and forth between fasting and eating. Some research even suggests it's not just about weight loss; it could also be good for your brain and heart rate ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

But here's the kicker – it's not just about what you eat. The 2 2 2 metabolism method also involves proper workouts.

Zero physical activity can often lead to adverse effects. Thus Dr. Smith shares two high-intensity interval training exercises you can do to lose body weight effectively. These exercises don't need fancy gym equipment and can be done at home.

1. The Sumo Squat

Step to the right with your right foot, widening your stance to about 3–4 feet or even wider if it's comfortable. Your toes should point outward at roughly a 45-degree angle.

Now slightly move your hips back and start bending your knees as you lower your body into a squat.

Keep your spine neutral, engage your core, and look straight ahead throughout the movement.

Lower your thighs until they are parallel to the floor.

Hold the squat for a few seconds, engaging your glutes.

Using your glutes, push through your heels to stand back up.

Begin with 3 sets of 8–12 reps to get the hang of it.

2. High Knees

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your arms down.

Look straight, straighten your chest, and tense up your core muscles.

Start by lifting your right knee towards your chest, and at the same time, raise your left hand up in a pumping motion.

Now lower your right leg and left hand quickly.

Then, switch to the left leg and right hand and repeat the motion.

Though your body expends energy while walking or working through activity thermogenesis, it is vital to incorporate some simple workouts to elevate your metabolism.

2 2 2 Method to Boost Your Metabolism

In addition to diet and exercise, the 2 2 2 method pays attention to some important little things:

1. Journaling: You can join the Met Flex diet group online for guidance, or you can make your own journal. Here's what to include:

Your work for the day.

Three specific things you plan to accomplish.

An assessment of how you did your daily tasks.

A short motivational sentence to kickstart the next day.

2. Weighing Scale: Dr. Smith advises against weighing yourself every day. Your weight can change daily due to things like shifts in body fluids. Instead, weigh yourself once a week, using the same scale, in the same place, at the same time, and wearing the same clothes for more accurate results.

3. Take Small Steps: Break down your goals into smaller, achievable milestones. This can keep you motivated and make your journey easier.

Conclusion

The 2 2 2 method metabolism is a unique approach to body composition and weight management. It combines calorie restriction, and a high-fat diet with a focus on healthy eating. This method emphasizes intermittent fasting for short periods of time and avoids restrictive diet charts. It also incorporates aerobic activity and metabolic confusion diet principles to enhance results. Previous studies on human subjects as well as animal studies, have shown these principles to be beneficial in building muscle tissues. While additional studies are needed to fully understand its impact, it can definitely be given a try.

