Tom Sandoval Calls Rachel Leviss Coward In Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Episode Preview; See Here

Tom Sandoval appeared in the reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11. With Bravo releasing the preview of the episode, Sandoval is seen picking on his ex, Rachel Leviss, after the host, Andy Cohen, brought her up in the middle of the conversation. Cohen asked the members of the show to reveal their feelings upon Leviss leaving the show after the infamous incident involving the 40-year-old actor and Ariana Madix.

What does Tom Sandoval say about his ex, Rachel Leviss?

Andy Cohen, in the first few minutes of the episode, brought up the topic of Leviss, wanting to know the other celebrities’ reactions to the podcast host not returning to the show. Before Sandoval could put his thoughts out, Lisa Vanderpump shared that she had no interest in listening to the supermodel’s podcast, as she would only let other members of the show down.

After minutes of discussion, the actor ranted at Leviss on the show, for constantly bringing Sandoval up in her conversations on the podcast. Tom said, “Looking back, I think she’s a f-king coward. I’m sorry to say it. And I think her sitting here preaching to everybody that she’s moving on but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just f-king ridiculous.”

The Scandoval

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss were involved in the infamous incident that took place a year before the reunion episode. While the fans of the show named it Scandoval, it came to light after Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss while on the show. Madix and the actor were together for nine years before the incident happened. The viewers witnessed an explosive confrontation between the exes after Madix found out about his boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend.

The other members of the show at the time took off on Rachel for being friends with Madix while sleeping with her boyfriend. After the incident took a toll on the podcast host’s mental health, Leviss admitted herself to a mental health facility and later revealed that she would not return to the show.

