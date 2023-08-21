Alan Jackson Health Update: The Star Is Keeping Hope Alive

Alan Jackson, as one of the biggest country music stars, has kept the traditional country sound alive through hits like I'd Love You All Over Again, Don't Rock the Jukebox and Gone Country. But more than songs, his fans are tuned in for Alan Jackson health updates at the moment as the star battles with so and so disease.



Through decades of music, he has graced the world with modern spins on old-fashioned country ballads. Jackson's music created never failed to capture the spirit of small-town life, their emotions or get into reflective themes.

His achievements stretch across albums like The Bluegrass Album, Precious Memories, Vol. 2, and Where Have You Gone, his most recent release. This genius artist has won more than hundreds of music awards throughout his career. But the artist who bridged the gap between classic and contemporary country is not doing so well now. The news about Alan Jackson's illness has left his fans and the music community anxious.

Who Is Alan Jackson?

Alan Eugene Jackson is a renowned American country music singer-songwriter. Raised in Newnan, Georgia, Jackson's love for music started with gospel, later turning to country, inspired by idols like John Anderson and Gene Watson. Struggling financially, he worked odd jobs and later moved to Nashville to pursue his dream. He was the first singer signed to Arista Records in 1989, releasing albums like Here in the Real World, Good Time, Thirty Miles West, and Angels and Alcohol. With over 20 successful albums, Alan Jackson has won numerous awards and was even inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Advertisement

What Is Wrong with Alan Jackson?

Alan Jackson’s health issues have been creating headlines lately. The distinguished country music artist is facing challenges with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an incurable degenerative neurological disease that has affected his motor nerves throughout the body.

Country singer Alan Jackson reveals 'no cure' neurological disease https://t.co/xEg9gqGquD pic.twitter.com/URNKgaIWyt — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2021

Diagnosed years before his public announcement in 2021, its effects are increasingly affecting him, causing issues with balance and leading to visible discomfort during performances. Despite all these struggles, he persists in his music career, displaying resilience and determination. The disease, inherited from his father, has become more pronounced with time but has not stopped him from continuing to contribute to country music.

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disorder?

Based on current headlines about Alan Jackson’s sickness, the artist is suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease complications. It is a collection of inherited disorders that target peripheral nerves responsible for transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and body. It damages nerves in arms and legs, leading to muscle weakness, loss of muscle tissue, losing sensation, and physical deformities ( 1 ).



CMT can also affect the nerves controlling muscles, and it is counted among one of the most common neurological disorders that people inherit. Generally, the symptoms of this heterogeneous genetic disease start to be noticed during early adulthood or adolescence, right from the feet and lower legs, while affecting the hands and arms gradually ( 2 ). A heterogeneous genetic disease occurs when different genetic defects, often arising from mutations at distinct loci on the same gene, lead to the same illness ( 4 ).

Advertisement

While some with CMT may never realize they have it, most experience some level of physical disability. The number of people affected by this is quite alarming. On average, it's 126,000 in the U.S. and 2.6 million globally. Individuals can inherit multiple types of CMT through mutations in different genes, producing similar symptoms ( 2 ).

What Are the Major Symptoms of Charcot-Marie-Tooth?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) impacts both sensory and motor nerves in various parts of the body, and from the beginning, it starts showing symptoms like muscle cramps, curled toes and frequent falling. The damaged nerves slowly degenerate, and they start losing the ability to communicate with distant targets. In the long term, it results in muscle weakness and limb issues ( 3 ).

Some of the major symptoms of CMT are here ( 2 ):

Paralysis of the foot arch

Weakness in the lower leg muscles that may lead to foot drop

Balance problems resulting in frequent tripping or falling

Foot deformities, like high arches and curled toes (hammertoes)

"Inverted champagne bottle" shape of lower legs

Reduced ability to sense heat, cold, and touch

Weakness and atrophy in the hands, hindering fine motor skills

Decreased sense of vibration and position (proprioception)

The curvature of the spine (scoliosis)

Hip displacement

Contractures that lead to chronic shortening of tendons around joints

Nerve pain

To put it succinctly, the symptoms of CMT can leave a huge impact on the patient's mobility, sense of touch, and motor skills. Anyone suffering from such conditions must go for a proper diagnosis to manage functionality in daily life.

How Is Alan Jackson Doing Now?

Country music legend Alan Jackson, 64, continues to embrace his passion for singing, even as his health declines. While he has been suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for over ten years now, Alan Jackson's sickness has recently turned for the worse. Despite the challenges of this nerve ailment, he has courageously begun working on a new album to optimize his time before potentially becoming a wheelchair user. Alan Jackson now faces considerable difficulty walking without faltering, yet his creative spirit remains undiminished.

@OfficialJackson It’s always something! Rumor Control This Would be ALL over the News… Alan Jackson is STILL ALIVE, doing his summer concerts and in good health despite the fact that a lot of people reported that the singer had passed away. pic.twitter.com/lwJjWB4ORZ — 🙋🏻‍♀️💐Patricia 🦋🐾 (@lovinlife1961) August 7, 2022

Jackson's influence is widespread as a voice that has defined the country music genre for decades. Alan Jackson's health update raises concern and reflection on an illustrious career filled with chart-toppers like Drive (For Daddy Gene) and timeless collaborations such as It's Five O'Clock Somewhere with Jimmy Buffett. With the recent release of the double LP Where Have You Gone, fans can see how Jackson's commitment to the authentic country sound is as strong as ever. Aside from his invaluable contribution to country music, the news surrounding his health update has left his fans and fellow musicians worried and the wishes for his well-being are echoed by many. His legacy, marked by his soulful voice and dedication to the genre, continues to resonate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Workout Routine & Diet to Build Muscles Like a Superhero