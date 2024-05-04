Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman recalls how Shashi Kapoor was once threatened by group of angry villagers; Deets

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of assault and violence

Shekhar Suman is currently buzzing on social media for playing a Nawab in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 1984 with Shashi Kapoor's production Utsav which had him alongside none other than Rekha.

Recently, Shekhar revealed a scary incident he witnessed along with Shashi during the Utsav shoot. The actor recalled how the legendary actor and filmmaker was manhandled by a group of angry villagers after his car hit a man on the street.

When Shashi Kapoor faced the anger of villagers after hitting a man with his car

Speaking at the Honestly Saying Podcast YouTube channel, Shekhar Suman recalled the horrific incident involving him, Shashi Kapoor, his son Kunal Kapoor, and actress Anuradha Patel. The Heeramandi actor revealed that all of them were returning from Bengaluru in an Ambassador car to catch a flight. "We h*t a man on the road. He went flying, and then the villagers came and they started h*tting all of us.” he shared.

Shekhar also talked about how the villagers broke the windshield and caught Shashi Kapoor by the collar. It didn't end there as they started b*ating up Shashi's son Kunal Kapoor. "There was this actor who's no more, Mr. Rajesh, they caught hold of his hair and said, 'We're going to be*ead you.'" revealed the actor while adding that meanwhile, the man who was hit was sitting under a tree, sipping tea and smiling. "I don't know what he was muttering in his native language, but it was so scary." Shekhar concluded.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. Heeramandi features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series was released on Netflix on May 1.

