Tom Brady Uses Therapy to Be Better for Family and Friends During Tough Times

In a refreshingly candid admission, Tom Brady, the NFL legend, has shed light on his unwavering commitment to therapy, a practice he has embraced for over two decades. To mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Tom Brady collaborated with Better Help, a company that aims to enhance accessibility to mental health services and therapy for all.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion emphasizes how therapy has played a pivotal role in his personal growth, enabling him to be a better version of himself for his family and friends.

Tom Brady’s quest for emotional maturity

Brady's motivation for seeking therapy stems from a deep desire for emotional maturity and self-improvement. "My emotions are a very human part of me, and how can I develop emotional maturity; how I can learn from them so that I can quickly grow and adapt and wake up the next day a little bit better than when the day started?" he explained to the Better Help.

For Brady, therapy has been a transformative journey, allowing him to navigate the ups and downs of his illustrious career and personal life with greater resilience. "I've worked with a therapist for the last 25 years. I am always open to therapy," he said, underscoring his long-standing relationship with the practice.

Brady's approach to therapy is rooted in open-mindedness and a willingness to learn from those who possess greater knowledge and expertise. "I'm open to psychology; I'm open to therapists. I'm open to anybody who knows more than I know. I want to be better, too," he asserted.

At the core of Brady's commitment to therapy lies a profound desire to be a better person for his loved ones. "I want to be better for my friends, family, for my children," he stated, emphasizing the importance of his relationships and the impact his personal growth can have on those closest to him.

Fans Celebrate Tom Brady's Candor

Brady's candid revelations about his therapy journey have resonated with fans worldwide, who have taken to social media to express their appreciation and gratitude. Many have praised the NFL legend for his willingness to discuss mental health openly, recognizing the significance of his message in destigmatizing these crucial issues.

Some fans went so far as to state that Brady's openness about mental health and therapy is exactly why he is considered the greatest of all time (GOAT) - not just for his achievements on the football field, but also for his impactful actions off the field.

While mental health awareness has gained traction in recent years, the concept in America dates back to 1949. Despite ongoing efforts and the availability of information, seeking help and discussing mental health challenges remain stigmatized in many communities.

As Brady's advocacy highlights, the need for collective action to raise awareness and provide support is more pressing than ever. Schools, colleges, and organizations like the NFL must continue to collaborate and educate individuals about the importance of mental health and the resources available, especially for athletes and their families, who often struggle with these issues, particularly after retirement.

By sharing his personal experiences with therapy and his commitment to emotional growth, Tom Brady has taken a significant step in normalizing conversations about mental health and emotional well-being.

