EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 release to be postponed; movie likely to hit theaters in July

After much waiting, the release of Kamal Haasan and director S. Shankar’s film Indian 2 was announced to hit the theaters in the month of June. However, it seems that the makers are opting for a later date.

According to our sources, it has been revealed that the makers of Indian 2 are now likely to release the film in July. The film that has been under production has been making quite the buzz, but it seems the result will only be known at a later date.

The film Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar, has been in work since January 2019, but due to a few accidents on the sets of the film. The production was halted, and with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the making of the film suffered quite some delays.

However, restarting the shoot in 2022, the makers are inching close to the film’s release, which is now set to come one month later than initially announced. Although a release month was initially only announced, a confirmed date is still unclear.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is a vigilante action movie that serves as the sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The first installment showcased the Vikram actor in the role of Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter who donned the persona as Indian and fights against corruption in society.

The first film ended with Senapathy running away from India and going to Hong Kong, threatening to return if corruption ever returns. With many people calling for his help, the freedom fighter decides to come back to the nation once again.

Moreover, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek (posthumous appearance), Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in critical roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who replaced AR Rahman from the first installment. Furthermore, the movie’s cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and R Rathnavelu, with Sreekar Prasad editing.

