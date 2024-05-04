What Is Star Wars Day? Here's All We Know About May The 4th

Imagine a day when galaxies collide, lightsabres hum, and heroes rise against the darkness. That’s the world of Star Wars, and on May 4th, fans everywhere gather to celebrate this epic saga. May 4th is a day when lightsabers clash, spaceships zoom through the stars, and people greet each other with a special phrase: “May the fourth be with you.”

But what exactly is Star Wars Day, and why it is celebrated only on May 4? What is the back story behind the celebration? Let’s dive into the story behind Star Wars Day and find out what makes it so special for fans across the universe.

The birth of Star Wars Day

On Star Wars Day, it’s all about the famous greeting: “May the 4th be with you.” It’s like a Jedi twist on a classic saying, “May the Force be with you.” The birth of Star Wars Day happened back in 1978, just a year after the first Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope, hit the big screen.

Back in 1979, there was a big moment in British politics, when Margaret Thatcher became the Prime Minister of Britain. To wish her good luck, a newspaper in London came up with a clever idea. So they wrote a bug message that said, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie!” It was a clever play on words. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

From there, the idea of Star Wars Day just grew and grew. Fans loved it, and soon they were celebrating every May 4th. They would dress up as their favourite characters, have Star Wars-themed parties, and watch movies together. It’s a chance for fans to gather, and enjoy their love for Star Wars.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Best Female Star Wars Characters

Star Wars Day was initially a fan-created holiday

At first, Star Wars Day was just something fans made up to celebrate their love for the epic saga. But then, Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company, the big names behind Star Wars, noticed how much people loved it. They thought of joining in, so now they officially recognize the day too.

From themed parties to film marathons, Star Wars Day has become a beloved tradition for fans of all ages. Social media has played a big part in making it huge. Fans used hashtags to share their love for the saga, bringing people together from all corners of the galaxy who shared their passion. Retailers also jumped on the bandwagon, offering special deals and promotions to mark the occasion.

ALSO READ: Everything Coming Up From Marvels And Star Wars In May 2024 Schedule

Celebrating the mastermind of Star Wars

George Lucas, the brilliant man behind the iconic saga, will receive a prestigious honor at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. He is the genius behind iconic creations like Star Wars and Indiana Jones. George will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the Festival which recognizes his incredible impact on the cinema. Well, he deserves this award for giving us this epic saga that we all love so much.

But wait, there’s more Star Wars fun to be had. For those who prefer the dark side, they celebrate May 5th as Revenge of the Fifth. It’s a day when they honor the six lords and other villains from the series.

ALSO READ: Obi-Wan Kenobi EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Christensen on what made him return as Star Wars' iconic villain Darth Vader

Disney surprises fans every year on Star Wars Day

Since 2013, The Walt Disney Company has been celebrating Star Wars Day with big events and fun stuff at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Disney bought Lucasfilm, the company that makes Star Wars, back in 2012.

Advertisement

Every Star Wars Day, Disney does something special. Like in 2020, they released the finale of The Clone Wars on Disney+. They also dropped Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a cool documentary series called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, all on the same day. And that’s not all!

On Star Wars Day in 2021, Disney also launched the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. They also released a short film called Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap. They kept the tradition going in 2022 by dropping the second trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi and more awesome Star Wars stuff on May 4th.

Then, in 2023, Disney+ treated fans with the second volume of Star Wars: Visions, another fun Maggie Simpson short called Rogue Not Quite One, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. And, this year, on May 4, 2024, fans were treated to the premiere of the sequel series to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, called Tales of the Empire. All of this proves that Disney knows how to make Star Wars Day extra special for fans.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Weird To Be In A Film That Was Hammered': Ewan McGregor Reveals What It Was Like Playing Obi-Wan Kenobi On Star Wars: Phantom Menace