'I Didn't Know What Was Happening': Melanie Lynskey Shares How She Was Confused When Jason Ritter Proposed To Her

Marriage proposals are one of the most significant moments in a person’s life. But the dreamy proposals of Hollywood movies and those in real life are quite different. Melanie Lynskey experienced this first hand when her long-time partner Jason Ritter popped the question to her unexpectedly.

Melanie Lynskey on being confused by Jason Ritter’s proposal

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Melanie Lynskey was asked about her new engagement ring. This was somewhat baffling for the host Jimmy Fallon as Lynskey had married her long-time partner Jason Ritter back in 2020, making the appearance of a new wedding ring a bit strange.

This was because Jason Ritter’s first proposal to Melanie Lynskey had even left the actress in shock as it was so unexpected. It took her some days for the fact to even sink in that they were engaged.

"I didn't know what was happening ... the day before I had been looking at rings and I tried one on and I was like 'Oh, kind of looks like an engagement ring almost. I don't think I'm going to get it.'" Lynskey recalled while talking about her initial engagement to Jason Ritter in 2016 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

To her surprise, Ritter had gotten her the very same ring but his way of proposal was endearingly awkward. The Frozen 2 actor proposed to Lynskey while the couple was watching The Bachelor. This threw The Yellowjackets actor off-balance as she was confused by his abrupt proposal and the subsequent speech. Even though he gave her the ring, it took some time for Lynskey to come to terms with the fact that she was engaged to Jason Ritter.

It was almost three days later when the couple went to meet Ritter’s family for Christmas when the Coyote Ugly actress realized that she was engaged as Ritter announced the good news to his family.

The Parenthood actor has been trying to make up with Lynskey since the underwhelming initial proposal by proposing to her from time to time, even on her birthdays despite being married since 2020.

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s rushed marriage due to Yellowjackets

In an interview from 2022 with SiriusXM host Jess Cagle, the Yellowjackets star opened up about her hasty marriage to Jason Ritter. The couple had first gotten engaged in 2016 and finally tied the knot in 2020. But the reason for the wedding was a bit unusual.

At the time, Lynskey was gearing up for her role in the Yellowjackets. The shooting for the show required her to go to Canada for an extended period, which would have taken her away from Ritter as well as the couple’s daughter, whom they had welcomed in 2018.

“Honestly, I got married because someone was like, 'Jason won't get into Canada unless you're married,' which just wasn't true,” Melanie Lynskey told Jess Cagle in 2022.

That assumption turned out to be false, but it was enough motivation for Lynskey and Ritter to quickly get married. The couple had a small wedding on the front porch of their rental house in Atlanta with a couple of friends present to witness the occasion.

