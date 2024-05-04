Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Anthony Edwards Play Against Denver Nuggets on May 4? Deets Inside

Minnesota Timberwolves, seeded third, are set to initiate their Western Conference semi-final series away, against the second-seed Denver Nuggets game taking place at 7 p.m. ET this Saturday at Ball Arena, Denver.

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against the Nuggets Tonight?

Anthony Edwards, the rising star, is all set to take on the Nuggets. His stellar performance in the Phoenix series saw the 22-year-old average an impressive 31.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, and 63 assists per game over games.

Moreover, he was the leading external shooter of the team, recording an average of 3.5 threes per game off a shooting accuracy of 43.8%. The Phoenix Suns, despite their array of stars such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, found no success against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves dominated all four games against the Suns with an average winning margin of about 15.25 points per game. Anthony Edwards secured the victory for the Wolves in the fourth game, scoring 40 points and ensuring their progression.

Karl-Anthony Towns has found his niche, not as the bearer of the team but as a proficient scorer and rebounder capable of shining on any night, as shown by his score of 28 and 10 rebounds in the fourth game. Towns recorded an overall average of 19.3 points per game along with 9.5 rebounds per game in the series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Rudy Gobert considered the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, will be paramount in nullifying Jokic from the opponent team. Gobert averaged 15.0 points per game and 11.0 rebounds per game against the Suns.

A crucial player to look out for is 23-year-old Jaden McDaniels. Excelling in defending multiple positions, McDaniels averaged 14.3 points per game in the series. A key player in terms of strategy, the veteran point guard Mike Conley directs the offense. He averaged 11.8 points per game and 6.3 assists per game in the current Playoffs.

In essence, Denver, led by the best player globally, Nikola Jokic, represents the elite team of the West. Despite not having the same level of experience, Minnesota, with its size along the front line, is the only other team left in the postseason contesting at Denver's level. A physically intense series is on the cards.

ALSO READ: Who Are Anthony Edwards' Parents? Is He Related to Michael Jordan?

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats Against The Nuggets

Anthony Edwards Stats

Anthony Edwards averages 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 15 games against the Nuggets in his career.

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 23 games against the Nuggets in his career.

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT and truTV

Injury Report For Denver Nuggets Vs Timberwolves

Timberwolves

Out

Jaylen Clark (Achilles)

Denver Nuggets

Out

Vlatko Cancar (Knee)

Questionable

Jamal Murray (Calf)

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Timberwolves on May 4? Deets Inside