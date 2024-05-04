Kagurabachi Chapter 32: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Kagurabachi fans waiting to get their fix this weekend will, unfortunately, have to wait another week due to Japan’s Golden Week break. After fans witnessed a pivotal clash between Chihiro and the leader of Hishaku, the truth behind his father's demise was finally revealed.

With the story left hanging on a suspenseful cliffhanger, anticipation is running high as fans eagerly await the release of Kagurabachi Chapter 32. Find out more about the chapter’s release date, where to read it, and the expected plot here.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kagurabachi Chapter 32: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 32 is scheduled for release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #24, as confirmed by the official MANGAPlus website. However, due to the differences in time zones, international fans can read the chapter earlier on May 12, 2024, at varying times depending on individual time zones.

For readers outside Japan eager to dive into the latest installment, Kagurabachi Chapter 32 will be available digitally for free on various Shueisha-affiliated platforms. These include the MANGAPlus website, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media's website, and the MANGAPlus app. However, it's important to mention that while the first and latest three chapters are free on most platforms, readers may require a subscription to the Shonen Jump+ application to access every chapter of Kagurabachi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 32

In Kagurabachi Chapter 32, fans can anticipate Chihiro Rokuhira's fierce retaliation against the Hishaku leader following his awakening of a new power within the Cloud Gouger blade. With this new ability, Chihiro will likely unleash a devastating attack akin to his Enten Blade's Kuro: Shred, but with the lightning element infused through Mei: Shred.

However, Chihiro may still find himself struggling due to the Hishaku leader’s overwhelming strength. As the battle reaches its climax, there's a possibility that Chihiro could face defeat once again in Kagurabachi Chapter 32. In such a dire situation, it's likely that a timely intervention from Hiyuki or another ally will be needed to come to Chihiro's aid, potentially turning the tide of the battle.

ALSO READ: From Fiery Hinata Shoyo To Comical Kagura, Here Are Top 10 Anime Characters With Orange Hair

Kagurabachi Chapter 31 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 31, titled Greeting, starts with a skirmish between Chihiro Rokuhira and the leader of the Hishaku organization. The Hishaku member taunts Chihiro, acknowledging his growth since their last encounter. Enraged by the mention of his past, Chihiro charges at the Hishaku leader, only to realize that he is vastly outmatched. However, Chihiro finds himself overpowered by the Hishaku leader's superior strength and skill, even without resorting to sorcery.

Meanwhile, above ground, the auction for the Shinuchi blades commences under the supervision of Kyora Sazanami. Kyora recounts the significance of the Enchanted Blades, particularly the Shinuchi, in Japan's history of conflict. The Shinuchi blade played a pivotal role in guiding the nation to victory during a time of chaos and warfare eighteen years ago.

ALSO READ: Spy X Family CODE: White Ending Explained: What Happens To Anya?

Back underground, Chihiro confronts the Hishaku leader, demanding answers about his father's death. The sorcerer reveals his motive: to obtain the Shinuchi blade for himself. He declares war against Chihiro in Kagurabachi Chapter 31 and unveils his plan to acquire the blade through the auction. Chihiro struggles to comprehend the connection between the auction and Hishaku's leader's quest for the blade.

Advertisement

Despite the sorcerer's provocation and Chihiro's inner turmoil, he resolves not to allow anyone with ill intentions to wield the Enchanted Blades. Drawing strength from his will and the bond he shares with the dying Cloud Gouger, Chihiro pushes past his limits and awakens a new power within himself. With black sparks flying around his eyes, he says, "Mei: Shred" as Kagurabachi Chapter 31 ends.

For more updates on Chihiro’s quest for the Enchanted Blades in Kagurabachi, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Virtuosos Of Anime: Top 10 ISTP Characters