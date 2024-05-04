Alex Pereira Reacts to Jon Jones' Call Out for Championship Against Him Inside UFC Octagon: Details Inside

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has cemented his name in the legacy books of UFC as one of the greatest of all time. He transitioned to mixed martial arts after a successful career in Glory Kickboxing, where he became a two-divisional champion.

Recently, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones expressed that he wanted to fight Alex Pereira and revealed how their fight could be the biggest championship fight of all time. While talking to MMA Junkie recently, Alex Pereira reacted to his potential fight with Jon Jones.

Alex Pereira said, "I have nothing against Jon. I respect him a lot. We're both trying to build something, If this ends up happening, I believe it'd be fantastic. I would be looking forward to it. It would be a war. It would be a very entertaining showcase for the fans. With all the experience and skillset that Jon has, but also with all the abilities I've been growing during my MMA career. I think it would be a great championship (fight) and everyone would be entertained by that."

Why Jon Jones Wants to Face Alex Pereira?

Jon Jones is out due to a PAC injury he suffered while training for his first championship defence against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. Jones tweeted and expressed that he wants to fight Alex Pereira after Stipe after he returns to the inside octagon.

Jon Jones tweeted that he thinks Alex Pereira is a great fighter. If he manages to defeat Jones, he can write history by becoming the first-ever three-divisional champion in UFC history.

Per Jon Jones's tweet, "If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I've defeated."

Alex Pereira debuted in mixed martial arts in UFC in 2021; he fought Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268. Pereira squared off with some of the best championship-level fighters in UFC including Sean, Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, and more.

At UFC 300, Alex Pereira defended his championship against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and the Poatan proved to everyone why he is an elite fighter after he knocked out Hill with a powerful punch in round one of their championship fight.

