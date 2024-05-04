I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Lloyd has defeated yet another demon in his new life as the 7th prince of Saloum, and soon, he will face his greatest challenge yet: his family. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 is just around the corner with more about the adorable and magic-obsessed prince, so keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat Episode 6: Release date and streaming details

According to the official site, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. This translates to a daytime release on Monday, May 6, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please note that the exact release time can vary depending on individual time zones.

Those in Japan can watch the episode on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X on the aforementioned release date. Global audiences, on the other hand, can catch I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6 will be titled Sisters, Monsters, Spellbound Swords, and Brothers. The episode will likely see more of two more of Lloyd’s siblings be introduced, given the episode’s preview. His sister, the 6th Princess of the Kingdom of Saloum, will likely meet him to play with Lloyd and Shiro.

On the other hand, his brother, the 4th Prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, will likely meet Lloyd to discuss the enchanted swords he created. From the preview and the fact that the title includes ‘spellbound swords,’ the two may create a spellbound sword together in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 6.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5 recap

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5 is titled The Demon Is Angry. The episode begins with a continuation of the battle against Pazuzu, the demon. Sylpha, after using her strength and skills, appears to gain the upper hand against the pack of bearwolves and Pazuzu. However, Pazuzu emits a powerful miasma that overwhelms the knights, leaving them, Sylpha and Tao, unable to fight back.

With his comrades incapacitated, Lloyd seizes the opportunity to intervene. He employs numerous Barrier spells in an attempt to ensnare Pazuzu, who becomes frightened and attempts to escape. After a short chase, Lloyd successfully captures Pazuzu within a barrier. Intrigued by the idea that magic cannot kill demons, Lloyd decides to unleash a series of extremely potent elemental spell stacks on Pazuzu within the barrier.

As Lloyd's spells take effect, Pazuzu begins to disintegrate slowly while Grim cunningly absorbs his soul. Lloyd informs the others that a mage named Robert came to their aid and saved them from the demon, prompting Albert to report this to the king. Meanwhile, Tao set off searching for Robert in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5.

Impressed by Lloyd's exceptional enchantments of the swords, Albert suggests that Lloyd should be rewarded and even considered for succession to the throne. However, when the king inquires about Lloyd's willingness to accept such a position, Lloyd immediately declines. The king and Albert acknowledge Lloyd's greatness, concluding that he may be too exceptional to be a mere king. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 5 concludes, Lloyd plays with a bear wolf pup that had followed them from the forest, which he named Shiro.

For more updates on Lloyd’s incredible magical journey in the I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

