Agni: Farhan Akhtar unveils first poster of film starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma and Saiyami Kher; SEE here

The action-packed drama Agni, starring Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher, is among the highly anticipated movies. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film delves into the lives of firefighters, celebrating their heroic efforts.

The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The banner had also produced Shah Rukh Khan-led Raees. Recently, Farhan unveiled the first poster of Agni, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Farhan Akhtar shares Agni poster

On International Firefighters' Day, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram to unveil the poster of the film Agni. The poster features Pratik Gandhi portraying a firefighter, heroically carrying a young boy on his shoulder out of the flames. Farhan captioned the post, "This #InternationalFirefightersDay, we celebrate the unsung heroes who risk their lives to save ours. Get ready for #Agni, a tribute to their valor. #ComingSoon."

Take a look:

The poster reveal garnered an outpouring of comments from fans. One user expressed hope, stating, "Jee baat.. I hope after this film people won’t ask me what we do actually." Another praised the filmmaker, saying, "Indian cinema needs more actors directors like Farhan Akhtar. THIS GUY IN DIFFERENT." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In 2022, the cast of the movie and the production company took to their respective Instagram pages to announce the completion of the film. The post read, "Agni wrap." Check it out:

Advertisement

Agni stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, and many more acclaimed actors to bring to life this tale of courage and valor. With such a talented ensemble cast, the film promises to be a compelling and impactful cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan would've liked to work with Diljit Dosanjh; Sutapa Sikdar claims as she imagines conversation with late husband