The actor reputation ranking for April has been released, and Kim Soo Hyun yet again topped the list with massive points. Furthermore, Cha Eun has maintained his spot in the second position for two consecutive months. Ma Dong Seok also received a boost and has ended up third on the list.

Kim Soo Hyun grabs top spot for April's brand reputation rankings

On May 4, 2024, the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of the month’s K-drama actor’s brand reputation rankings. Kim Soo Hyun secured the top spot on the list with a total of 11,625,568 points. The actor garnered immense popularity for his role in the K-drama Queen of Tears. With the airing of the last episode, the show recorded 24.9 percent ratings, making it tvN’s highest-rated show in history. It even surpassed many iconic shows in terms of popularity, such as Crash Landing on You, Goblin, Reply 1988, and more.

Furthermore, Cha Eun Woo grabbed the second spot on the list with a total of 7,762,794 points. Following his appearance in the show Wonderful World, he continued to gain popularity among fans. He also made his debut as a solo artist with the album ENTITY, released in February 2024.

Ma Dong Seok followed closely and took third place on the list with a total of 7,200,487. The actor’s rising popularity is due to the release of his latest movie, titled The Roundup, which is a massive box office hit. Byeon Woo Seok has been placed fourth on the list with a total of 7,195,187 and is currently appearing in the K-drama Lovely Runner. Kim Ji Won, with a total of 7,032,907 points, ended up fifth on the list.

