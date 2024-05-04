Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Couldn’t Avoid Rolls Royce’s Lure and Ended Up Owning 2

Patrick Mahomes is living the dream, both on and off the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game, recently revealed his passion for high-end automobiles, particularly Rolls-Royces.

Patrick Mahomes Credits His Chiefs’ Contract for Rolls-Royce Purchases

In a candid interview with YouTubers Logan Paul and IShowSpeed on the Impaulsive podcast, Mahomes explained how his record-breaking $450 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020 allowed him to indulge in his love for luxury cars. "I just got a bonus and I was like 'Oh I got a bonus, let's go,'" Mahomes said, recounting his decision to become the owner of not one, but two Rolls-Royce models.

Mahomes revealed that his initial plan was to trade his Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the brand's newest offering, the Spectre. However, after taking delivery of the Spectre, he couldn't bring himself to part with his beloved Cullinan. "The plan was, I have a Cullinan," Mahomes explained. "I was supposed to trade that in so I thought the price of the trading wasn't that bad. And then when I got it [Spectre] I decided I didn't want to give it [Cullinan] back so now I got both."

Patrick Mahomes' Contract Details and Restructuring

The Chiefs quarterback's love for luxury cars is undoubtedly fueled by his massive earnings from the NFL. In 2020, Mahomes signed a historic 10-year contract worth $450 million, guaranteeing him an average of $45 million per season until 2031, with no ceiling on his earnings and a minimum of $41 million per season.

However, in September 2023, Mahomes and the Chiefs restructured his contract after several other high-profile quarterbacks signed deals with higher annual values. The new agreement, spanning from 2023 to 2026, was valued at $210.6 million, increasing the annual average value of Mahomes' contract to $52.65 million.

Patrick Mahomes' Confidence and Three-Peat Prediction

During the same interview with Logan Paul, Mahomes displayed his trademark confidence, predicting that the Chiefs would achieve an unprecedented three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Mahomes more or less made a Joe Namath-esque guarantee that the Chiefs would be holding the Lombardi Trophy yet again in New Orleans after Super Bowl LIX concludes,

With a net worth of $70 million, Mahomes is not only one of the most successful athletes but also one of the wealthiest. His rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable, and his love for cars, particularly Rolls-Royces, is a testament to his success both on and off the field.

